Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson slammed his players after suffering a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Mumbai City FC on Thursday (November 17). He lashed out at his side for not showing character and fighting spirit during the ISL tie at the Mumbai Football Arena.

After the loss, where four separate MCFC players got on the scoresheet, the English gaffer pointed out the stupid mistakes his side committed.

The opening goal of the game came from a defensive howler from Bengaluru FC. Alan Costa was robbed of possession near his own box by Jorge Pereyra Diaz and the Argentine didn't miss after going through on goal.

Speaking about their performance, Grayson averred:

"I am hugely disappointed and frustrated. We haven't been so great since the start of the season — not solid defensively, and we keep making stupid mistakes. We let the opposition get the first goal quite easily."

He added:

"It makes it very difficult, football is all about both 18-yard boxes. If you are ruthless in both boxes, the defensive duties and the top end of the pitch then you get enough chances."

Parth Jindal @ParthJindal11 Hurting, hurting as much as the players, as much as the manager and as much as all of you. Saw better football from our boys, lots of individual errors cost us today - the confidence is low but I believe in this team - we will rise @bengalurufc we will. Hurting, hurting as much as the players, as much as the manager and as much as all of you. Saw better football from our boys, lots of individual errors cost us today - the confidence is low but I believe in this team - we will rise @bengalurufc we will.

Problems are steadily intensifying for Bengaluru, who have now gone down to 10th in the league standings after their fourth consecutive loss. The Blues have bagged just two goals in their opening six outings.

What's the way forward for BFC? The gaffer stated:

"I can talk and give instructions as much as possible, but the performers need to speak. There isn’t one player in the dressing room who can tell me he deserves to play next week, but I have to manage this group of players."

"Need to leave him out to freshen him up" - Bengaluru FC gaffer Simon Grayson on Sunil Chhetri's exclusion

Sunil Chhetri was the surprise exclusion from Bengaluru FC's starting lineup against Mumbai City. The veteran forward started from the bench and then came on in the 63rd minute. However, the Indian skipper was unable to make his presence felt on the pitch.

Questioned why he put Chhetri on the bench, Grayson replied:

"Sunil Chhetri is 38 years old. He trains every day and is always passionate about playing, sometimes we need to leave him out to freshen him up. He was left out against Hyderabad FC but came back refreshed, and he is fine with the decision."

The Bengaluru FC coach added:

"He agrees to the point that none of the players are playing to their abilities, which we see during training on a daily basis, and you have to be mentally strong to take the training performances into match day."

Bengaluru FC have pivotal clashes coming up against FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan, and Kerala Blasters. They will have to quickly turn the page and return to winning ways.

