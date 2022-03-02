"Not only about the results, but it's also about the process" - Mumbai City FC's Rahul Bheke on their ISL 2021-22 season

Mumbai City FC rallied to a 2-0 victory over FC Goa, riding on the back of a clinical performance on February 26th. But their challenges in the Indian Super League are far from over. In their penultimate league stage game, the Islanders will lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC in a clash that could virtually be an eliminator.

MCFC defender Rahul Bheke had a conversation with the ISL media team ahead of the match. He opined that despite the enormity of the context, it's important for the team to focus on themselves and not their opponents.

"Kerala Blasters are a strong team, they have been in a good form, and no doubt, it's going to be a competitive game tomorrow. However, we want to focus on ourselves, on our game. The priority will be to stick to our plans and stay true to our playing style and our philosophy. If we can do that, we know we can come away with the result we want." Bheke said.

Mumbai City FC suffered a string of poor results mid-season. However, as the business end of the season neared, Des Buckingham's men have been firing on all cylinders. While the Islanders were in a bit of a slump, a lot of questions were being raised about the quality of the side. Bheke reiterated:

"It's not only about the results, it's about the process and getting better in the style of football that coach Des Buckingham and all of us want to play. Our emphasis has always been to improve at each and every step. Tomorrow, our focus will be to keep things simple and just be loyal to our playing style. We are prepared and looking forward to give our best in the match against Kerala."

"It's a tough season both on and off the field" - Mumbai City FC defender Rahul Bheke

Meanwhile, Rahul Bheke has become a pivotal member of the Mumbai City FC backline this season. The versatile defender has often been deputized as a centre-back and over the past few games even as a right-back. But irrespective of the position he starts at, Bheke has made vital contributions at both ends of the pitch.

The 31-year-old defender also opened up about the struggles of playing inside a bio-bubble. But he came to the conclusion that the team's unit has been the most important factor.

"It's a tough season both on and off the field, and it's really important for us to stick together in a season like this. We are a tight-knit group, and I think that has been one of the most important factors behind our performance. We live like a family in the bio-bubble and play as a unit on field, and that is the most important thing for us," Bheke said.

The defending champions have 31 points from 18 games. After the KBFC encounter, they will take on Hyderabad FC in their final game.

