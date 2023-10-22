"Nothing less than three points is good enough for us" - Hyderabad FC coach Thangboi Singto ahead of first home game

Hyderabad FC host Chennaiyin FC for their first home game of the ISL season at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Monday. The Nawabs come into this game on the back of consecutive losses in their first two matches, against East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC, respectively.

They will be hoping that the home conditions and fans come to their advantage when Owen Coyle's men come calling on Monday.

"The international break came at the right time for us. We have assessed what we did wrong in the first two matches and also harped in on what worked for us. I think against East Bengal, we did not have too many shots on goal or attacking approaches in general, but that improved significantly against Jamshedpur FC. As much as it is necessary to avoid mistakes, it is also important to focus on the positives," head coach Thangboi Singto said while addressing the media on Saturday.

"We know what is required from us. We are a team in transition, but for how long are we going to keep saying that? We know that the fans are disappointed - and it is understandable - so, it is time for us to prove our mettle on the pitch on Monday. The season effectively starts for us now. Nothing less than three points is good enough for us."

Singto also delivered an important update on goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani's injury. He sustained an injury to his face owing to a rash challenge by East Bengal's Cleiton Silva at the Salt Lake Stadium in the first game of Hyderabad's season. He had to be taken off the pitch and replaced by Anuj Kumar.

"Kattimani is recovering well. He will still be out for another two or three weeks. The medical team has given positive updates about him, and we are happy to have him back in training. He is working hard on his own with a specially designed program - it is non-contact, of course - and we expect to see him back soon," Singto said.

"Football is football everywhere, it is only the cultures that are different" - centre-back Oswaldo Alanis

New signing Oswaldo Alanis, who accompanied Singto at the press conference, spoke highly of how well the supporters of Hyderabad have received him.

While admitting that it may take some time for him to get to speed with the ideas of his coach and the standards of the ISL, he said that he is going ahead with a positive mindset.

"Football is football everywhere, it is only the cultures that are different. I have had the good fortune of playing in a lot of different countries and continents and very little changes from one place to another. I am sure that we can achieve great things here at Hyderabad FC; it is a club that is focussed on going for top honours," said Alanis.

"It may take a bit of time for all of us to gel together and communicate at an equal wavelength as we are still a new team and there are a lot of youngsters, but this is where we as seniors have to step up. I think we have a lot of inherent leaders in the side and everyone is keyed up to change our standing in the table," the Mexican signed off.