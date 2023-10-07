"Now I am at a good club and just want to improve" - Boris Singh on FC Goa and his plans for the ISL season

Former India U-17 footballer Boris Singh, who was signed by FC Goa ahead of the season, is looking all set to perform well and come into the limelight.

Having spent the last two years at Jamshedpur FC - known as the player-making factory of Indian football - Boris knows exactly what is needed of him this season.

He will be hoping to put in shifts that impress his manager Manolo Marquez as well as bring him to the notice of India head coach Igor Stimac.

In a recent interaction with The Times of India, Boris said:

"As a player, I am much better from the previous club and I am growing. Now I am at a good club and just want to improve and move to the next level. Hopefully, make it to the national team."

He added:

"So far, my career has been good. As professionals, we have ups and downs, and have to make the right decisions. I think I have not taken the right decisions in the past, but now I have progressed."

Boris was a part of the AIFF Elite Academy's team which also trained to take part in the FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted by India in 2017. After that, he was picked by the Indian Arrows side, for whom he played in the I-League for a season before being bagged by ATK.

The latter, however, sent him back on loan to Indian Arrows for another season in which he made 19 appearances and scored one goal. ATK, however, never gave Boris the opportunity to represent them in the Indian Super League, neither when they were a separate entity nor when they merged with giants Mohun Bagan.

"I am very happy with Boris" - FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez

FC Goa's head coach Manolo Marquez, who was brought to the club from Hyderabad FC after having spent three years at the Maidaan in Gachbowli, seems to be quite impressed with Boris, if early impressions are anything to go by.

Marquez is renowned for turning youngsters into aggressive and dominating players, and he has a good task on his hands with the 23-year-old.

He said during the same interaction:

"I am very happy with Boris, he is 100 percent with every training session and remains very focused. He is trying to understand the situation with every action, and I think that the other day when he entered (as a substitute against Punjab FC), his pace was good.

"The pace (of the match) increased, but sometimes, we need more calm during the game. It's not always run, run, run. I am sure Boris will be an important player during the season."