Odisha FC 0-2 Jamshedpur FC: Red Miners player ratings from superb win to end their ISL 2022-23 campaign

Jamshedpur FC put Odisha FC's ISL 2022-23 playoff hopes in jeopardy with a 2-0 win at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Wednesday, February 22.

The Red Miners created the better chances in the first half, but were denied by some quality defending and a couple of good saves from Amrinder Singh. However, they weren't to be denied after the interval.

Harry Sawyer put Aidy Boothroyd's men ahead in the 61st minute with a headed finish from Daniel Chukwu's chipped cross. The duo then combined well before Sawyer set up Ritwik Das for the visitors' second goal less than 120 seconds later to put Odisha in a real pickle.

The Juggernauts created a few good opportunities late on, but couldn't take them as the Red Miners ended their campaign with a victory. They now need FC Goa to either draw or lose away to Bengaluru FC on Thursday to qualify for the playoffs.

Here are the player ratings for Jamshedpur FC from their final match of ISL 2022-23:

Vishal Yadav - 7/10

Yadav was largely untroubled, but did well when called upon, making a couple of good high claims in the dying moments.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 7/10

Lallawmawma didn't get too many opportunities to bomb forward, but was superb defensively, popping up with a number of important clearances.

Pronay Halder - 7.5/10

Halder ensured that Jamshedpur didn't miss Eli Sabia with a rock solid display at the heart of the defense. He recorded seven clearances, two tackles, two interceptions and two blocks in a monster performance.

Pratik Chowdhary - 7/10

Chowdhary was excellent alongside Halder. He completed six long balls, giving Jamshedpur an outlet when Odisha applied pressure, while also making two tackles and two interceptions.

Nikhil Barla - 7/10

On his ISL debut, Barla put in a solid performance. He was troubled on occasion by Isak Vanlalruatfela, but eventually forced the Odisha FC winger to switch wings in search of more joy.

The youngster then dealt brilliantly with the in-form Nandhakumar Sekar to keep Jamshedpur's clean sheet intact.

Boris Singh - 8/10

Boris Singh put in yet another fantastic performance to end the season on a high. Odisha couldn't deal with his bursts and he made his way into the box at will, delivering two key passes and even forcing a late save from Amrinder Singh.

Boris, who also played seven minutes at right-back after Barla's withdrawal, recorded nine successful dribbles and 17 successful duels (both game-high figures) as well.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas - 7/10

Emmanuel-Thomas may not have scored or assisted, but put in a performance that exuded calm, creativity and some well-struck shots. He recorded two key passes and completed all five of his dribble attempts, while also completing 81% of his passes.

Jitendra Singh - 6.5/10

Jitendra Singh started the game well, creating one excellent chance for Sawyer in the first half. He was more subdued after the interval, but largely repaid his manager's faith in him.

Ritwik Das - 8/10

Following a quiet first half, Das put in a phenomenal display, crowned by a superbly taken goal, his sixth in ISL 2022-23, in the second half. He also played a key role in the build-up to the first goal, applying pressure on both of Odisha's right-sided defenders before cutting the ball back to Chukwu.

The Jamshedpur winger ended the contest with 100% passing accuracy, a key pass and two fouls won. Ritwik's impudent backheel pass to Boris Singh in the second half was one for the highlight reel as well.

Jamshedpur FC



Back-to-back goals for the Men of Steel as a clever through ball from Harry Sawyer into the box is finished into the net by our in-form goalscorer, Ritwik Das!



Let's go for more, lads! 🤩



OFC 0 - 2 JFC



Back-to-back goals for the Men of Steel as a clever through ball from Harry Sawyer into the box is finished into the net by our in-form goalscorer, Ritwik Das!

OFC 0 - 2 JFC

Harry Sawyer - 8/10

Sawyer put in one of his best performances of the season to help Jamshedpur close out the ISL 2022-23 campaign on a high. The forward's link-up play with Chukwu and Das was promising in the first half and he scored with a header close to the hour mark to give his side the lead.

However, it was his assist for Das that stood out as he picked out a perfectly weighted pass for his fellow forward to score the clincher. Sawyer also recorded four key passes, including two big chances created and three shots on target, and was a headache for Odisha all night.

Jamshedpur FC



A pass into the heart of the box from Ritwik is collected with a long touch and lobbed deep into the box. Harry Sawyer leaps and heads it in to take us to the lead right on the one-hour mark.



OFC 0 - 1 JFC



A pass into the heart of the box from Ritwik is collected with a long touch and lobbed deep into the box. Harry Sawyer leaps and heads it in to take us to the lead right on the one-hour mark.

OFC 0 - 1 JFC

Daniel Chukwu - 7.5/10

Chukwu has added a creative dimension to his game this term and while it has not always been evident, he certainly delivered against Odisha. His delicate chip for Sawyer's goal was superb and he then combined well with his strike partner to help set up Das' goal.

Chukwu also completed three dribbles and won nine duels and two fouls.

Substitutes

Farukh Choudhary (Barla 81') - 6/10

Choudhary had just five touches, but helped Jamshedpur FC keep Odisha FC out at the death.

Seiminlen Doungel (Boris 89') - N/A

Doungel hardly got any touches on the ball after coming on late.

Ishan Pandita (Das 90+5') - N/A

Pandita didn't touch the ball at all after joining the action very late.

