Odisha FC have announced the departures of Spanish midfielder Saul Crespo and Indian duo Raynier Fernandes and Denechandra Meitei on Thursday, May 25.

The Hero Super Cup champions also announced their decision to let go of Pedro Martin, Lalruatthara, and Karan Amin in a separate statement on Wednesday.

Saul Crespo joined the Juggernauts at the start of last season and had a significant impact under Josep Gombau. Largely used as a deep-lying midfielder, he made 18 appearances in the Indian Super League and recorded the most number of passes for Odisha FC.

Despite only featuring once in the Hero Super Cup, Crespo was a vital cog in Odisha’s successful season. As per reports, the 26-year-old is set to stay in India, with East Bengal appearing as the frontrunner to secure his signature.

Meanwhile, Raynier Fernandes was signed on loan from Mumbai City FC at the start of the season. He made 20 appearances for the club in the Indian Super League and recorded three assists. Fernandes is set to join FC Goa for the upcoming season, according to the reports.

Denechandra Meitei joined the Kalinga Warriors on loan from Kerala Blasters FC. He was used as a backup to left-back Sahil Panwar and appeared 13 times, out of which he started only on four occasions.

Odisha FC showing ambition ahead of the 2023-24 season

Following their Hero Super Cup success, Odisha FC secured Spanish coach Sergio Lobera’s services. The move clearly stated their ambition to continue their success and build a team that can challenge the frontrunners.

Additionally, they have also booked their place in the AFC Cup for the upcoming season after defeating Gokulam Kerala FC in the Hero Club playoffs. Lobera, who has won two ISL titles with Mumbai City FC and FC Goa, has the potential to revolutionize the club.

While there have already been multiple departures, reports suggest that the Juggernauts are close to signing Mumbai City FC duo Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall. They are certainly capable of elevating the standards, while also weakening a potential rival.

Odisha will, however, need to add further depth, with several of their Indian players leaving. However, the signs are promising as they embark on a fresh journey under influential coach Lobera.

