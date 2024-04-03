Odisha FC defeat Punjab FC 3-1 to stay in the hunt for the League Shield | ISL 2023-24

Odisha FC beat Punjab FC 3-1 in their ISL 2023-24 Matchweek 20 encounter at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar today (April 2). Both sides were playing their 20th game of the season.

With the victory, Odisha FC moved to second in the points table having secured 39 points from 20 games. They started the game in third place with 36 points from 19 games.

Meanwhile, Punjab FC stayed in eighth place with the result. The Shers now have 21 points from 20 games. A win today would have taken them to sixth in the points table.

Both sides wanted to win the game but for varied reasons. Odisha FC wanted to win to stay in the hunt for the league shield title, having already secured a berth in the playoffs. Even if they manage to stay in the top two, it would mean they would move into the semi-finals directly. Meanwhile, Punjab FC wanted a victory to stay in the race for the playoffs spot and move into sixth place in the points table.

The match started with Punjab FC having the first goal attempt, but Nikhil Prabhu's shot went just wide from a Madih Talal pass in the third minute. Madih Talal was in the thick of things again in the eighth minute when he played a good through ball to Jordan Wilmar Gil, but the Columbian striker was offside. Madih Talal's shot from outside the box was fisted away by Amrinder in the 11th minute.

Diego Mauricio hit the crossbar in the 13th minute when he unleashed a venomous finesse shot from outside the box, which beat everyone but hit the woodwork.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga missed the chance to convert the rebound. Mourtada Fall's header in the 20th minute went just wide.

Odisha FC finally took the lead after the drinks break in the 34th minute when Diego Mauricio headed in a Jerry Jalrinzuala cross. However, the Kalinga Warriors' lead didn't last long, as the Shers scored in the 38th minute. Madih Talal's right-footed shot from outside the box beat Amrinder Singh and bulged the net. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-1.

The second half saw the hosts taking more control of the game. Sergio Lobera made a substitute at the start of the second half. He benched Putea and bought on Lenny Rodrigues.

Punjab FC also made an early substitution in the second half. They benched Wilmar Jordan Gil and bought on Juan Mera.

Diego Mauricio had the first good chance of the second half, but his shot went just wide after he received the ball from a Ahmed Jahouh pass.

Byrce Miranda missed a golden chance to give Punjab FC the lead in the 60th minute. The young winger did brilliantly to get past Amrinder Singh but failed to finish off with an empty net in front of them. Hid feeble shot was saved on the line by a sliding Carlos Delgado.

Odisha FC made Punjab FC pay for their missed chance immediately as Isak Vanlalruatfela scored from an Amey Ranawade cross in the 61st minute to give the Kalinga Warriors the lead.

Odisha FC doubled their lead in the 68th minute. Sergio Lobera's side were awarded a penalty after Suresh Meitei lashed out inside the box. Diego Mauricio didn't fail to convert from the penalty spot.

Punjab FC tried hard to reduce the margin but failed to do so. Odisha FC managed to hold onto their lead and also missed a few chances to increase it. The scoreboard at full-time read 3-1 in favor of the hosts.

With today's result, the Kerala Blasters have been confirmed of a spot in the playoffs.

Odisha FC's chances of winning the league shield are still alive

Mauricio was the Man of the Match today (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

Odisha FC's hope of winning the league shield were dealt a blow in their previous game when they played a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC. It was a sort of do-or-die game for the Kalinga Warriors if they wanted to stay in the race for the league shield or even the top two spots.

The first half was not what Odisha FC expected from the team. Punjab FC troubled them a lot in the first half and could have scored more goals.

Sergio Lobera managed to get a hold of the game in the second half and ensured his side won the game comfortably and moved into second place in the points table.

Odisha FC finished all their home games during the regular season unbeaten.

Two silly mistakes hurt Punjab FC

Madih Talal was the best player for Punjab FC (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Punjab FC had a brilliant first half in today's game. They could have scored multiple goals in the first half, especially during the first few minutes.

Madih Talal was superb in the first half for the Shers. However, the team will be disappointed with the performance of their two leading strikers, Wilmar Jordan Gil and Luka Majcen. The pair failed to utilize the chances created by the likes of Talal and Mera.

The main point of worry for Staikos Vergetis is the way his side committed two silly mistakes that cost them the match. The first mistake was made by Bryce Miranda when he missed an open net. Punjab FC conceded in the resulting counterattack by Odisha FC.

The second mistake was commited by Suresh Meitei. The young defender had a momentary lapse of concentration, lost his composre in the 68th minute, and lashed out inside his own box. This resulted in Odisha FC being awarded a penaly.

Staikos will hope his side don't repeat the same mistakes in upcoming games.