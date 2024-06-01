Odisha FC defender Carlos Delgado extends his contract with the club: Reports

Odisha FC defender Carlos Delgado has extended his contract with the club, according to Times of India journalist Marcus Mergulhao. The 34-year-old first joined the Kalinga Warriors on loan from the Spanish outfit CD Castellon in July 2019.

He represented them in 16 matches during the 2019-20 ISL and then returned to Spain in May 2020 upon the completion of his loan spell. He also went on to play for CD Atletico Baleares from where he joined back Odisha FC on a permanent transfer in June 2022.

Carlos Delgado - the heart of Odisha FC's central defense

Operating at the heart of Odisha FC's central defense, Carlos Delgado has been a mainstay in their line-up ever over the years. He was also an integral part of the squad that went on to clinch the club's first-ever silverware - the 2023 Indian Super Cup, defeating Bengaluru FC by a 2-1 margin in the final which was held at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.

The Spaniard was instrumental in his side's memorable 2023-24 season, featuring in 37 matches across all competitions - the ISL, AFC Cup and Indian Super Cup, scoring two goals in addition to as many assists. Apart from registering the most successful passes among the defenders during the 2023-24 ISL, Carlos Delgado also recorded 33 interceptions in 24 matches throughout the season.

Sergio Lobera's men came close to successfully defending their Indian Super Cup title but suffered a heartbreaking defeat against East Bengal FC at home in the final. In the 10th edition of the ISL though, despite staying on top of the ladder for quite some time, they neither won the Shield nor the ISL Cup Trophy having lost in the semifinals (3-2 aggregate) against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Odisha FC made an impression at the Asian level in the 2023-24 season having topped their group and made it up to the Inter-zone play-off semi-finals, where they lost against the eventual winners Central Coast Mariners.