Odisha FC part ways with Spanish forward Pedro Martin ahead of the ISL 2023-24 season

Hero Super Cup 2023 winners Odisha FC announced the departure of Spanish center-forward Pedro Martin in a statement on Wednesday, May 24.

Pedro signed for the Juggernauts in the last summer transfer window. From there on, the Europa League winner went on to make 20 appearances in the Indian Super League (ISL). However, only eight of these came from the start as he was mostly limited to the role of an impact substitute.

Pedro did surely make an impact whenever he was on the pitch, with his best performance coming against East Bengal. The 31-year-old came off the bench at half-time and turned the game around with two quickfire second-half goals. Odisha went on to win the tie, which they were trailing 2-0, by a margin of 2-4.

Pedro Martins scored three goals in the ISL and registered an assist as the Kalinga Warriors broke into the playoffs for the first time in the club's history.

In the Super Cup campaign, Pedro was largely inconsequential as he just played a minute in the final against Bengaluru FC. With the signing of Sergio Lobera as their new head coach, the former Atletico Madrid striker's inclusion in the upcoming season was always a doubt.

Odisha FC confirm the departure of defensive duo Lalruatthara and Karan Amin

Odisha FC also announced that they have parted ways with defensive duo Lalruatthara and Karan Amin.

Lalruatthara played just 148 minutes for Odisha FC, spanning over four appearances. The former Kerala Blasters FC left-back registered nine tackles, four interceptions, six clearances, and 10 blocks.

Lalruatthara previously won the Emerging-Player-of-the-Season back in the ISL 2017-18 season and hence, a few clubs might be eyeing his signature.

Meanwhile, veteran defender Karan Amin joined the Kalinga Warriors in the winter transfer window last year but didn't make any appearances in the recently concluded season.

