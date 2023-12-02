Odisha FC pip Jamshedpur FC to move up to third in the league table | ISL 2023-24

Odisha FC extended their winning streak to five games as they defeated Jamshedpur FC 1-0 at the JRD Tata Complex on Friday, December 1.

Despite a slow start to their season, Odisha have been in flying form of late, trouncing Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the AFC Cup last Monday.

The Juggernauts were eager to continue their fine form and move up to the third spot in the table with a win against the hosts.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have had contrasting fortunes. Their last win came almost two months ago on October 5 against Hyderabad FC. The Red Miners were desperate to pick up a win and rise above the 10th spot in the points table.

The visitors almost suffered a shock after the kickoff at the Furnace. In the 5th minute, a poor clearance from Amrinder Singh fell straight to the feet of Imran Khan, who raced towards the edge of the box and struck goalwards. However, the shot was blocked by an onrushing defender and went out for a corner.

Odisha soon started to dominate possession and cause problems for Jamshedpur. A long-range attempt from Ahmed Jahouh in the 23rd minute took a deflection and dipped just below the crossbar.

Fortunately for the hosts, Rehenesh TP did well to collect the ball. The custodian immediately released the ball forward and Daniel Chima managed to win a corner from a blocked cross. The ensuing corner from Jeremy Manzorro fell to Elsinho, who kneed it over from just two yards out.

Jahouh played in Amey Ranawade with a defense-splitting ball in the 25th minute. The fullback delivered an inch-perfect cross into the JFC box which Roy Krishna agonizingly failed to convert into a goal.

Just a minute later, Len Doungel found himself in a one-versus-one situation with Amrinder, but failed to keep his effort on target, side-footing the ball wide of the near post.

The teams went into the break with a 0-0 scoreline, after producing some thrilling end-to-end attacking football. Odisha had dominated the possession but it was the home side that had produced the more meaningful chances.

Odisha FC switch gears to pick up the winner in the second half

In the 49th minute, Ahmed Jahouh floated a ball into the box which Roy Krishna could not meet as well as he would have liked. TP Rehenesh made a regulation save.

However, just six minutes later, Odisha repeated the same routine and this time, it paid off. Jahouh swung in a corner at the far post as Roy Krishna made a late run, nodding it into the goal completely unchallenged. It was easy training ground football from the Juggernauts as Scott Cooper was left fuming on the touchline.

In the 59th minute, the away side came agonizingly close to doubling their lead. Jerry Mawihmingthanga failed to slot in a rebound after a thundering strike from Isak Ralte had rattled the crossbar.

Roy Krishna did brilliantly in the 74th minute to set up Puitea in the box who skied the effort from close range, opting to shoot with his weaker right foot instead of his preferred left.

Jamshedpur got their chances for an equalizer as well. In the 80th minute, Nongdamba Naorem played Imran down the left and into the box, whose shot struck the side-netting.

However, the easiest opportunity of them all fell to Daniel Chima in the 84th minute. A floated pass from Jerry into the box from the right wing was headed away by Narendar Gahlot but ricocheted off Isak Ralte and fell to the Nigerian.

The striker, with only the goalkeeper to beat, lashed his shot wide, much to the agony of the Jamshedpur FC fans.

The Red Miners failed to capitalize on a couple of corners deep into additional time as Sergio Lobera's Odisha FC walked away as 1-0 victors on the night.

The Juggernauts, now sitting pretty at third on the points table, will next face Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 6. The Mariners will be eager to exact revenge after the humiliation at the continental level.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, remain rooted to the 10th spot. They will lock horns with Owen Coyle's Chennaiyin FC at home on December 7.