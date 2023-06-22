Odisha FC rope in defender Laldinliana Renthlei ahead of ISL 2023-24

Super Cup 2023 champions Odisha FC have completed the signing of experienced full-back Laldinliana Renthlei on a three-year deal after the defeneder parted ways with Jamshedpur FC choosing not tho renew his contract.

The 24-year old Dinliana began his footballing career in the Mizoram Premier League (MPL) with Chhinga Veng and was soon awarded a place in the Mizoram side for the Santosh Trophy. Following impressive performances, the player was loaned out to Aizawl FC to play in the I-League.

Following his loan spell at Aizwal, Chennaiyin FC approached Chhinga Veng to sign the young taleneted full-back. Within time the player quickly rose to the demands of the Indian Super League and represented the Marina Machans in 34 matches across all competitions in two years.

Having received great praise from the then coach Owen Coyle, Dinliana moved alingside him to Jamshedpur FC, where he continued to impress and was a vital member of the team that won the Hero ISL Shield in the 2020-21 season.

Speaking about his move, the youngster exclaimed joy, saying:

"I am really excited to have joined the Kalinga Warriors. I am looking forward to getting started, meeting everyone, and playing in front of our fans at the Kalinga Stadium. Let's go Odisha!"

The player also received high praise from Odisha FC's coach Sergio Lobera who said that he was confident that the full-back will be able to adapt quickly to his style of play "Dinliana is a player who will increase the team's competitiveness. I am sure he is going to adapt quickly to our idea of the game and he is going to help us achieve our goals."

Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall reunited with Sergio Lobera at Odisha FC

Earlier last month the Kalinga Warriors ropied in the experienced Spanish tactician Sergio Lobera on a 2-year deal who brought in the experienced duo of Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall to the Odisha FC fold. Both the players are known to have a good working relation with the coach having played under him at both FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.

