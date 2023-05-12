Odisha FC's Amrinder Singh puts pen to paper on a new three-year contract 

Odisha FC (OFC) have confirmed that goalkeeper Amrinder Singh has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal at the club. The 29-year-old signed for the Juggernauts in 2022 and has been a vital cog in their success this season.

After helping his side achieve a historic playoff spot in the Indian Super League (ISL), he played a crucial part in Odisha’s Hero Super Cup triumph. Amrinder was subsequently awarded the goalkeeper of the tournament.

The OFC custodian also recorded the fifth-highest saves in the recently concluded ISL season (55). He certainly brings a sense of calmness and composure in front of the goal and acts as a leader at the back.

Furthermore, his experience is invaluable to the team as Odisha FC are set to enter a new era next season.

Before his spell in Odisha, Amrinder was part of several successful sides in the I-League and the Indian Super League. He won the I-League in 2016 and Federation Cup in 2017 with Bengaluru FC.

A move to ISL club Mumbai City FC beckoned and he certainly utilized it. The OFC custodian made himself an important figure at the club during his four-year spell, winning the ISL title in 2021.

While Odisha FC are yet to hire a head coach for the forthcoming season, the contract extension undoubtedly secures Amrinder’s spot in goal.

Odisha FC will look to continue their momentum into the 2023-24 season

With a new coaching staff and fresh-faced players set to arrive, Odisha FC are poised to challenge the frontrunners in the upcoming season.

Former Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera is rumored to be named the head coach of the side.

Extending the contracts of Diego Mauricio and Amrinder Singh is a perfect start to the Juggernauts’ season. While there could be a few departures, Odisha have a strong core in place and will look to add a few quality players ahead of the upcoming season.

The Hero Super Cup was an example of the potential they possess. They will look to build on the positive experiences, drawing on their individual strengths to create a cohesive unit.

