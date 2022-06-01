Odisha FC sign defender Narender Gahlot from Jamshedpur FC on a three-year deal

Odisha FC have acquired the services of young center-back Narender Gahlot from Jamshedpur FC, the club announced in a press release on Wednesday. The three-year contract will keep the Delhi-born defender with the Juggernauts until 2025.

The Red Miners were crowned the winners of the Indian Super League Winners' Shield and Gahlot played a crucial role in strengthening Jamshedpur's backline throughout the season. The 21-year-old made 15 appearances for the Men of Steel, stepping in with 26 tackles, 15 interceptions, and 33 clearances.

The youngster complemented Peter Hartley and Eli Sabia while coming off the bench in the Jamshedpur defensive line under head coach Owen Coyle.

Narender Gahlot could explore his potential to the fullest at Odisha FC

In his early days at the Chandigarh Football Academy, Narender started out as a midfielder. When he switched to the centre-back role, he retained his excellent ball-playing skills.

Gahlot then moved to the Indian Arrows and had an expectational outing at the I-League club. Right after, he was called up to the national side by head coach Igor Stimac for the 2019 Hero Intercontinental Cup. Narender scored his first-ever international goal in his second match against Syria on July 16, 2019, in Ahmedabad.

With this goal, he became the first Indian player born in the 21st century to score for the national team. He also became the then second-youngest goal scorer for the national team at the age of 18 years and 83 days behind Jerry Zirsanga.

Soon after, in his debut ISL campaign in the 2019-20 season, Gahlot made 11 appearances for Jamshedpur

Odisha FC has been a great breeding ground for young talents and could be the best spot for Gahlot to explore his potential to the fullest. Odisha FC can place trust in Gahlot to be the face of their backline given his capability and potential.

With a revamp on the cards, Odisha FC are getting straight down to business to ensure a robust squad for the upcoming season. Speaking on signing Narender Gahlot, Odisha FC club president Raj Athwal said:

"Narender brings a lot of quality and a winning mentality to our backline. As a young center-back, he has a lot of potential and we hope that he plays his best football for Odisha FC."

