Odisha FC sign Faustina Worwornyo Akpo for IWL 2023

Indian Women's League (IWL 2023) outfit Odisha FC have announced the signing of Ghanaian player Faustina Worwornyo Akpo ahead of the 2023 edition of the IWL, which is slated to commence on April 25th in Odisha.

Faustina Worwornyo Akpo joined Odisha FC after a fabulous season with Al-Naser Women in the Jordan Women’s League. She also represented the Ghana National Women's U-20 Team during her early playing days.

The Ghanaian attacker has created a name for herself, with her goal-scoring ability which could come in handy for Odisha FC Women during the upcoming edition of the Indian Women's League.

"The attacking player’s exceptional skills and extensive experience make her a valuable addition to our team, and we can certainly expect our team to perform well in the upcoming Hero Indian Women's League," a statement from the press release read.

The statement added:

"The club is committed to promoting and developing women's football and providing opportunities for women to play at a high level and we believe that Akpo's signing is a step towards achieving this goal. We wish her all the best in her journey with us and look forward to her contributions to our team."

Odisha FC Women in Group B of Indian Women's League 2023 (IWL 2023)

Odisha FC are drawn in Group B of the Indian Women's League 2023 alongside Sethu FC, Kickstart FC, Celtic Queens FC, Eastern Sporting Union, CRPF FC, Churchill Brothers FCG and Lords FA Kochi.

Here are the complete groups for the Indian Women's League 2023 (IWL 2023).

Group A: Gokulam Kerala FC, Mata Rukmani FC, HOPS FC, Misaka United FC, Kahaani FC, East Bengal FC, Sports Odisha, and Mumbai Knights FC.

Group B: Sethu FC, Kickstart FC, Celtic Queens FC, Eastern Sporting Union, CRPF FC, Churchill Brothers FCG, Lords FA Kochi, and Odisha FC.

