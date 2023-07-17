Odisha FC sign Jerry Lalrinzuala from East Bengal

Odisha FC have signed former East Bengal fullback Jerry Lalrinzuala for the upcoming season. Known to do well specifically in the left-back position, Jerry can also fill in for in the right-back slot as and when needed.

The Mizoram-born defender played 19 games for the Torchbearers in the league last season. He had moved to Kolkata on a free transfer after spending five boisterous seasons at Chennayin FC.

Jerry, who has been capped by the Indian senior team on seven occasions, will add a lot of variety to the Odisha side, who are looking like a real threat under head coach Sergio Lobera. Having already added the likes of Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall, Lenny Rodrigues and Amey Ranawade to their ranks, Odisha are looking to mount a serious challenge for the Indian Super League title this season.

Jerry, who has also played for DSK Shivajians in the past, will be looking forward to working with former FC Goa coach Lobera, who is known for his eccentricity as well as tactical genius from the touchline. The 24-year-old will add a lot of quality to the defending champions of the Hero Super Cup.

Isak Vanlalruatfela extends contract with Odisha FC till 2026

Isak Vanlairuatfela (Credits: News18)

In other news, Jerry's fellow Mizo footballer, Isak Vanlalruatfela, has signed an extension which keeps him at Odisha FC till 2026. The winger has been phenomenal in the handful of chances he has got so far, and his future looks bright.

Isak made 15 appearances for the Juggernauts last season - 10 in the ISL and five in their title-winning Hero Super Cup campaign. He found the back of the net on three occasions. Isak also provided a couple of assists.

With the future of Isak tied down and the addition of Jerry to their side, Odisha FC look to be quite ferocious this season. Manager Lobera will look to make a few more signings before the transfer window closes, but the club is going in the right direction. One can expect a lot more direct passages of play in the upcoming season from them.