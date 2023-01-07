Odisha FC vs East Bengal: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

Odisha FC will host East Bengal at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, January 7.

The Juggernauts, who are placed sixth in the league table, will be hoping to strengthen their top-6 credentials as they approach a crucial game after going winless in their last four Indian Super League (ISL) outings.

Their previous victory came against a struggling NorthEast United more than a month ago. Josep Gombau will be spearheading his side in an attempt to revive their form as they enter a crucial stage of the season, with Chennaiyin FC breathing down their necks. Bengaluru FC and East Bengal are not far off, either.

East Bengal are just seven points away from their opposition despite having played one game less. Should they manage to walk away with three points from Bhubaneswar, the Red and Gold brigade have a realistic chance of competing for a spot in the playoffs.

Stephen Constantine's side recently beat Bengaluru FC to complete a league double over the Blues. The English tactician will be hoping that his side will bring the same form into this game to climb up the ladder in the ISL table.

Goalscoring has been a problem for East Bengal, while Odisha FC's defensive vulnerabilities have often been exposed. It will thus be an interesting match-up.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal Head-to-Head

The reverse fixture produced a memorable comeback from the Juggernauts as they claimed a 4-2 victory after entering half-time with a two-goal deficit. Odisha FC and East Bengal have locked horns five times so far, with the Juggernauts dominating this fixture with four wins while the Kolkata giants have just a solitary win to show for.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal: ISL 2022-23 match details

Match: Odisha FC vs East Bengal, Indian Super League 2022/23 season

Date and time: January 7, Saturday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal: Telecast details

The game between Odisha FC and East Bengal will be telecast on Star Sports channels on Saturday, January 7 from 7:30 pm IST.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal: Streaming details

Live streaming of the ISL clash between Odisha FC and East Bengal will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

