Odisha FC vs FC Goa - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

FC Goa came away with a point against Odisha FC after playing out a 1-1 draw at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa. This was their first game under new coach Derrick Pereira.

FC Goa flaunted their usual swagger in the initial minutes of the first half, They dominated possession but lacked a killer pass in the final third. Kiko Ramirez set up his Odisha FC side to sit back, soak in the pressure and hit the Gaurs on the counter-attack.

The Goan club suffered a huge blow in the first 17 minutes after their star forward Airam Cabrera went down with an injury. Derrick Pereira brought on Nongdamba Naorem in place of Cabrera.

Goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh starred for Odisha FC with crucial saves in the first half. In the 24th minute, Alberto Noguera directed a low drive into the bottom right corner of the Odisha FC goal but the Juggarnauts shot-stopper dived to his right to push the ball away. Kamaljit made two more crucial stops, one against Noguera and Ivan Gonzalez.

However, Kamaljit Singh was finally beaten just three minutes shy of the half-time whistle. Alberto Noguera whipped in a looping free-kick. Aiban Dohling rose above the Odisha FC defenders to flick it for Ivan Gonzalez, who tapped the ball home to put FC Goa ahead.

Odisha FC lead the charge in the second-half against FC Goa

Coming out after the break, Kiko Ramirez subbed out young OFC skipper Vinit Rai for Thoiba Singh Moirangthem. The 24-year-old was booked in the first half and walked on thin ice after conceding four fouls.

Odisha FC started the second half on the front foot and were soon rewarded for their ambition. In the 53rd minute, Jonathas de Jesus restored parity for the Juggarnauts as he tapped home a deflected cross from Nandhakumar Sekar. The goal rattled FC Goa's usual rhythm as they failed to create any considerable chances.

The introduction of Aridai Cabrera gave Odisha FC a threatening attacking outlet on the break. The Spaniard almost forced an own goal from FC Goa in the 72nd minute. Cabrera darted in a cross from the left flank and FC Goa centre-back Dylan Fox almost headed the ball back into his own net.

While Odisha FC looked to be edging FC Goa in the attacking department in the second-half, both sides lacked the cutting edge to land the killer blow.

However, the second-half had one final drama in store. In the 92nd minute, Odisha FC won the ball in their half and struck FC Goa on the break. Aridai Cabrera charged down into the Gaurs half and laid the ball off for Liridon Krasniqi. The Malaysian tried to curl the ball into the second post but Dheeraj Singh stepped in with a flying save to keep FC Goa in the game.

A point leaves Odisha FC seventh in the points table, two points ahead of FC Goa in eighth. The Juggarnauts will next face Hyderabad FC while the Gaurs square off against old boss Juan Ferrando's ATK Mohun Bagan.

