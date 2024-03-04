"Only hard work and commitment can help me keep this momentum going" - Churchill Brothers' Ogana keen on maintaining purple patch | I-League 2023-24

Churchill Brothers striker Ogana Louis, who netted two goals in their previous game against Delhi FC at home, is keen to keep his form going.

Such purple patches rarely come about for a footballer - especially a striker - and the Nigerian knows that he will have to cash in on it.

Speaking to Sportskeeda ahead of Churchill Brothers' game against Shillong Lajong at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama on Monday, Ogana said that he is keen to maintain his goalscoring exploits.

"I am feeling good and ready to do more because I believe that only hard work and commitment can help me keep this momentum going. I am very happy with the goals that I scored in the previous game, but I need to make sure that I keep going. Everyone is feeling good in the dressing room and ready to keep the winning form going," said Ogana.

"With dedication, there is nothing that is not possible to achieve" - Ogana Louis

Ogana is Churchill's trump card against Shillong Lajong on Monday.

When asked if Churchill - who are 11th in the league table at the moment - can make it out of the relegation zone and challenge for a spot in the top half, Ogana nodded in assent.

The former Sreenidi Deccan star, who moved to Churchill in the summer transfer window earlier this season, is known for his vital hold-up and link play, as well as his superior shooting skills.

Churchill will be hoping that he can come good against Lajong and help the team pick up the three crucial points on offer. If the Goan club are able to do so, they will move up the league table.

"Yes, with dedication, there is nothing that is not possible to achieve. Same as it has been all season - I work hard on my shooting and finishing to make sure that I help the team achieve our target for the season. It will be nice to challenge for a spot in the top half of the table, and that is what we are working hard towards," said Ogana.