"Our club won't ever give up" - Jamshedpur FC boss Aidy Boothroyd refuses to surrender despite being winless in nine ISL 2022-23 matches

Jamshedpur FC succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Kerala Blasters in their 12th match of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season on Tuesday (January 3).

Jamshedpur FC began the game on the back foot and saw Apostolos Giannou give the home team the lead just nine minutes in. However, Daniel Chima Chukwu brought the match back to square one for them eight minutes later.

The Men of Steel, though, could not build on it, allowing Kerala Blasters to take the lead again. Dimitrios Diamantakos put the Yellow Army in front with a penalty in the 31st minute. Adrian Luna also found the back of the net five minutes after the one-hour mark.

Speaking after the game, Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd tipped his hat to Kerala Blasters. However, he pointed out how his team was left to rue missed chances, saying:

"I think first of all, you've got to give respect to your opponents. I think they're a very good team. A different time in their development as a team, we're just starting out."

He added:

"I thought we did create chances, but we're not converting them, that's the key. But, at the minute, we've picked a team with players that we've got available that gives to their best strengths."

Boothroyd, though, felt there were some positives to take away from the game for Jamshedpur FC. He said:

"It's frustrating because the overriding emotion is disappointment, but I see some flickers. I just see some good performances. I see the goalkeeper, I see the central midfield player, I see Rafa [Crivellaro] getting another full game under his belt."

He added:

"So, I'm hoping that the longer we go on, the more results we pick up because of the performances. Some good performances, but overall disappointed with the result."

Asked how the team can improve their performance in front of the goal, the Englishman replied:

"There's a variety of ways you can get closer to the goal and that's all we pretty much have to do. You can either play with two aggressive target players and try and score that way or people like Ritwik [Das] - who came on and did really well, he's back in form - who can go and create something in and around the box."

The English tactician went on to subtly reveal that the Men of Steel have lined up two new signings, which he hopes will significantly strengthen the side. He said:

"So, you make sure of the two, but I think first and foremost, the key for us is to get the right players, the round pegs in the round holes. So, a couple of signings this week should make us a stronger team for the next game."

He added:

"Midfield and centre-back [are the areas Jamshedpur FC are looking to strengthen]."

Boothroyd also insisted that he has not given up on Jamshedpur FC's chances of securing a playoff spot despite currently sitting 10th in the ISL table. He elucidated:

"It's going to be difficult. It's not impossible, but it's going to be difficult. There's a big banner in this stadium that says, 'Never give up', and I won't every give up. Our team and our club won't ever give up."

He added:

"There are shoots of recovery. We're improving in some areas and are still not as good as I'd like us to be in other areas. We've to give respect to our opponents, but what we've to do is look after our own hands, get the right players into the right positions, and then build the team on that."

Boothroyd pleased with Jamshedpur FC's fighting spirit

Boothroyd stressed the need for Jamshedpur FC to continue working hard to salvage their season. However, he admitted that he was impressed with his players' fighting spirit against Kerala Blasters, saying:

"I think confidence is a big thing and you only get confidence by working hard. There's no substitute for hard work and that's what we'll need to do in all departments."

He added:

"Again, it is good for a head coach to see your team still fighting all the way till the end and we got that today. We just didn't convert the chances and they converted theirs. Their second [open play] goal is a very, very good goal."

Jamshedpur FC are scheduled to lock horns with Chennaiyin FC at home on Saturday, January 7.

