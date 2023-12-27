Chennaiyin FC’s story in recent years has been marked by instability. The club, for all its early success in the Indian Super League (ISL), has markedly struggled to find an identity, and as a result, dropped down the pecking order.

This lack of stability is evident in the frequent turnover of coaches, with the club appointing five different coaches in the past five seasons, which has yielded limited success. The exception was during the 2019/20 season when they orchestrated a remarkable comeback to reach the finals under Owen Coyle.

In a bid to reverse their fortunes, Chennaiyin once again turned to the man himself. However, this time around, both the club and Coyle recognize the importance of a long-term perspective, focusing on gradually building a competitive squad capable of challenging the league’s elite teams.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the conversation started with Coyle thoughtfully elaborating on the unfolding narrative of the season.

"It was a very slow start but there has been marked improvement," he said. "We inherited the majority of the squad and it is still a young squad that we want to improve. We struggled in the first three games and part of the reason was down to national team players coming late and we didn’t have everything up to speed. That being said, what the team has shown from that point is tremendous character, and the more we work together, the more we get better."

Chennaiyin FC currently has the league’s second-youngest squad with an average age of 27.4, which is only behind Kerala Blasters (25.9). Understandably, the head coach now oversees a squad different from the one he managed in his first stint both in terms of experience and quality.

While Chennaiyin have blown hot and cold yet again, Coyle finds merit in the exciting trajectory they are charting, in addition to the presence of promising young talents within the club.

"Some of the lads are younger and when they’ came in, they were not quite ready. But they are getting better. A few players have stepped up and played more minutes, for example, Ninthoi (Meetei) and Bikash (Yumnam) have come in and played very well. I also have no fear of playing two young players - Ayush (Adhikari) and Jiteshwor (Singh) in midfield," Coyle said.

"But there is scope for more improvement and that’s what I’m excited about - the levels we can get to. We have shown in glimpses, but we have to do that on a game-by-game basis and add a few things. Ideally, a fully fit squad to choose from helps because there were some key players injured throughout the season. What I want to do, however, is build a squad, so that even if we have injuries, someone steps in and the team is not weakened," he added.

We need to get the right balance between the attack and defense – Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle

In terms of results, Chennaiyin FC have firmly been a mid-table team, with just three victories in 11 encounters. However, a distinct playing style is emerging as a defining feature. Owen Coyle’s men have shown a proactive approach, pressing higher up the pitch to regain possession, and playing a direct brand of football.

Discussing creating this identity within the club, Coyle underscores the necessity for players to adapt to his approach. He draws upon his experience at Jamshedpur FC as a relevant example, where the club won the ISL Shield title in 2022 against all the odds.

"To play in my team, we have to be super fit and play with high intensity and energy. That’s why I won the ISL Shield with Jamshedpur FC. We didn’t have the best players, but what we had was a team and they all worked with the plan I designed," Coyle stated.

"Jamshedpur FC shares many similarities with Chennaiyin FC, in terms of not having the biggest budgets in the league. To win the ISL Shield, we have to be consistent for 22 games. We have shown it can be done and that’s what I want to do here as well. You certainly don’t put your fingers and it’s there; it takes hard work and repetition to achieve success," he continued.

Data and statistics also provide concrete evidence of the identity Coyle is creating. Currently, Chennaiyin FC top the charts in terms of winning possession in the final third of the pitch (313 times, averaging 5.3 per 90 minutes) and boast the highest number of touches in the opposition box (229).

Additionally, the team ranks second in terms of accuracy in crosses per 90 minutes, with only league leaders FC Goa having a better record.

"The underlying metrics definitely show we are performing well," he added. "We should have probably scored even more goals, given the expected goals (xG) we have had and the number of big chances missed. There are nice things happening for sure, but ultimately a lot of people just see the result. But as long as we are taking the right steps, I know the result is going to be what we are expecting and that is being able to win."

While the attacking numbers have been exceptional, the challenge has been at the opposite end of the field, where the Marina Machans have conceded the highest number of goals in the league. Coyle reiterated the positive aspects he has observed but emphasized the need for his team to strike the right balance between attack and defense.

"Data and statistics are important. But you have got to use them in conjunction with how the game is played on the pitch. So, it’s also about being able to put on a team that the fans enjoy watching, a team that works hard, plays with high intensity, and scores goals. We have got good bits of that right, but we need to get the right balance between the attack and defense. Moreover, we need to add one or two pieces to strengthen, while the young players develop," Coyle explained.

Nevertheless, he is eager for the challenge that lies ahead of him.

"The club finished seventh last season. The only time we reached playoffs in the last five years was back in 2020. This was the challenge as I said at the start of the season. I’m excited by it and we want to move in an upward trajectory. I’m convinced that we are going to do that," he added.

I hope India does well because we have all invested interests – Owen Coyle

From the start of his career, Coyle has consistently proven to be an exceptional man-manager. Numerous Indian players, under his guidance, have made progress and reached new heights.

Chennaiyin FC has built a reputation for nurturing young talents, with the likes of Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Vishal Kaith serving as notable players who flourished under Coyle and made significant contributions elsewhere. In the current campaign, Ninthoi Meetei has emerged as a promising talent, stepping up and continuing the tradition for the Marina Machans.

The question is, how much satisfaction does this bring to Coyle?

"Ninthoi is one player at the club who has done that, but there are a few others as well. Looking back, it’s surely nice to see the players develop and achieve great things from a coach’s perspective. But when a player crosses the white line, the ultimate responsibility is with them. All we are trying to do is impart some knowledge, experience, and wisdom. But what I love is when young players want to learn, listen, and apply themselves," he elaborated.

"Boris Singh is absolutely flying at FC Goa, which is no surprise because he did that for me at Jamshedpur FC. Ritwik (Das) is another example. The likes of (Anirudh) Thapa, and Vishal (Kaith) have also set a very good example for the young Indian players. Obviously, a lot of them have the talent, but they also have discipline and focus and that’s the difference," Coyle added.

He certainly has a special appreciation for Chhangte, who won the AIFF Men’s Player of the Year last season thanks to his outstanding performances with Mumbai City FC and the Indian national team.

"Looking at (Lallianzuala) Chhangte and the way he looked after himself, that’s the type of player who you have the chance to help. I hope he does it for the national team as well because he’s just been an absolute joy to watch. He’s a true professional and all credit to him. When players do that, they improve very quickly and achieve great things," he stated.

As the ISL enters a month-long hiatus, we did not to miss the opportunity to discuss the upcoming challenge for the Indian men’s team in the AFC Asian Cup. The Blue Tigers are pitted against Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria in the group stages.

Coyle expressed his admiration for head coach Igor Stimac and believes that quality performances in a major tournament would not only boost confidence but also elevate the overall quality of Indian football.

"I hope India does well because we have all invested interests. I’ve spoken to Igor (Stimac) quite a lot. We have four players who are in contention to make the squad. Igor has players that have been very good for him, and as a coach when a player has done well, you want to be loyal to them, especially if they are doing well in the ISL. He has also worked for a period of time, so there is not a player in India whom he does not know. He speaks to the coaches for feedback and other things," Coyle explained.

The majority of the teams India have played in the past year were ranked lower. Now, they are playing higher-ranked teams in the Asian Cup, and it will be great if the team can achieve a scalp there. What we want to do, however, is continue to build a pool of players that can have longevity," he concluded.

As the national team players and fans shift their focus to the AFC Asian Cup, Coyle will redirect his attention to the Kalinga Super Cup, which is scheduled to start on January 8.

Chennaiyin FC will hope to advance as far as possible and will be fueled by the prospect of securing a spot in the continental stages for the upcoming season.