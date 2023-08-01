Jamshedpur FC, winners of the 2021-22 Indian Super League Shield, have announced the signing of Petar Sliskovic on Tuesday, August 1.

Sliskovic will bring with him a wealth of experience having played in various leagues across Europe. He spent last season with Chennaiyin FC, for whom he scored eight goals and bagged four assists in 17 appearances.

The product of FSV Frankfurt's youth academy, Sliskovic made his professional debut for Mainz 05. FC Aarau and Wehen Wiesbaden are among some of the other clubs where he has played in the past.

Jamshedpur FC announced hig signing on social media and stated the he will wear the No. 9 jersey.

Sliskovic's acquisition will give the Men of Steel's wingers and midfielders a good target man to feed balls into the box.

Petar Sliskovic: "The fans in Jamshedpur are some of the loudest in India"

Despite having many offers in hand, Petar Sliskovic chose to join Jamshedpur FC for the 2023-24 season. The shartshooter's signing will add a lot of heft to their attack.

On moving to the Furnace, Sliskovic said in a club statement:

“It’s a great feeling to join Jamshedpur FC. This is a club that I know well because of my time in India already and having played against them last season I know what a good team this is."

He added:

"I’m excited to work with the Head Coach and the staff and help the team once again achieve major glory. The fans in Jamshedpur are known to be some of the loudest and most passionate and I cannot wait to finally play in front of them at the Furnace.”

New manager Scott Cooper, who was instrumental in getting Sliskovic to move to Jamshedpur, was understandably happy with his new signing. In a club statement, he said:

“Petar has already got league experience and that’s always very encouraging because it can be very difficult for strikers to settle into a new league.”

He added:

“He has done very well last season and got a good tally of goals to his name and is an accomplished striker with experience from Croatia and Germany and I think he will fit into our model of play really well. If he is given chances, he will score goals.”

Sliskovic's will come in handy for the youngsters at the club. Manager Cooper can also count upon him to deliver in the most challenging of times.

Jamshedpur FC begin their new season against Mumbai City FC in the Durand Cup on August 8 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.