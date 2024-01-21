"Petr Kratky is not just a top coach, but a very good person" - Mumbai City's Rostyn Griffiths lavishes praise on new head coach

Rostyn Griffiths has been the man for all seasons for Mumbai City since his arrival at the Mumbai Football Arena ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Australian has been a rock at the heart of the Islanders' defence from then and formed an intimidating centre-back partnership with Mehtab Singh.

As he prepares to take on Chennaiyin FC in their final group stage game in the Kalinga Super Cup on Sunday, Griffiths sat down to have an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda.

He elaborated on what the team is going through and what his goals for the season are.

A team player first and foremost, Griffiths elucidated on the importance the fans hold for the club as well, and how they help the Islanders tide over difficult times.

Also on the table were questions on the impact that new coach Petr Kratky has had in the dressing room.

"Well, it has been a bit frustrating for me personally due to the injury that I picked up a while ago, but it has been great to watch from the sidelines- almost like a fan. The boys who have played in the Super Cup have been nothing short of brilliant. They are extraordinary players, and we are quite lucky to have them in our side," said Griffiths.

"A lot of these youngsters look up to me as an elder brother, yes, but sometimes it just staggers me that I am almost double some of their ages! I know that the culture here in India is to look up to and respect your elders, but still, I find it quite nice when they come up to me, ask questions and are respectful in general," he added.

"Petr (Kratky) shares a lot of similarities with Des (Buckingham). Their ways of working are similar and their systems too are quite alike. Yes, the philosophies may be a tad different, but there is no significant change there. You can see why Petr was brought in to replace Des- both were part of the City group, both are young and possess an abundance of fresh ideas. This is the first time he has been a head coach in his career, but I know for a fact that he will succeed here. He is not just a top coach, but a very good person," he elaborated.

"I think my recovery has been quite good so far" - Rostyn Griffiths may play some part in the game against Chennaiyin FC

Rostyn Griffiths has almost recovered from his injury and is rearing to be back.

Griffiths spoke about how important it was for the Islanders to bounce back from their disappointing run in the AFC Champions League by doing well here in the Super Cup as well as the ISL. Defending the ISL Shield remains a top priority for the club, he said.

Griffiths said that although his recovery has been good, he does not think that he will be in the starting lineup to play against Chennaiyin on Sunday.

He said that he may still play some part in the game if he really pushes himself and that starting the game is out of the question. A lot of the discussion was also based on what his personal goals for the rest of the season were.

"As you grow older, you do not have many personal goals but the ones of the team become yours. It is the same with me as well. I want us to do well as a unit and enjoy in each other's success. Yes, the AFC Champions League was disappointing even though people had no expectations on us, but I am sure that we can bounce back, with success here in the Super Cup and then later on in the ISL," said Griffiths.

"I think my recovery has been quite good so far. I may still be a part of the game against Chennaiyin if I really push myself; maybe not start the game but still play some part in it, but a lot depends on how the game is going and what Petr wants from me," he concluded.