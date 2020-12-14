ISL 2020-21: Plan against Odisha FC was to control the game and take advantage of space, says FC Goa's Jorge Ortiz

He might not have been on the scoresheet against Odisha FC, but FC Goa forward Jorge Ortiz had a fantastic game playing on the right-wing. The 28-year-old, who has played as a striker for the Gaurs in the ISL, put in a solid shift at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. He was subsequently awarded the Hero of the Match award.

While speaking after the game, the Spaniard said that getting the three points was the most important thing, in addition to his contribution.

"I am very happy with the way the team is playing andwith my contribution to the cause when I am on the field. I missed out on scoring a goal, despite my best efforts. I hope it comes in the next game. The most important thing, though, is that we got all 3 points," Jorge Ortiz said.

"(Getting the three points) again was important to us. I think we can still improve and we will keep working to find our best version. The team is adapting well and we feel we are getting better with each passing day. We are a team with many new people and we are getting to know each other better. We are working to improve every day, for ourselves and each other," he added.

'We wanted to take charge of the game and be patient,' says Jorge Ortiz

The 28-year-old Spaniard also went on to state that the overall plan was to control the game and not to make mistakes while doing so.

"The plan was to control the game with the ball and take advantage of the spaces that were going to appear if we were mobile enough to create them and thankfully, we were," Jorge Ortiz explained.

Jorge Ortiz also commended the efforts and the attitude shown by all his teammates on the field.

"We wanted to take charge of the game and be patient because any mistake could see us get punished as Odisha has some really good players. I think we did very well. We were able to win the game, but what was important was the way we did. We controlled the game. I was happy with how the team was hungry for more even till the last minute,' Jorge Ortiz concluded.

The Gaurs currently find themselves fifth on the ISL table with two wins from five games. They face off against Chennaiyin FC next on the 19th of December (Saturday) at the Fatorda Stadium.