Player Ratings for FC Goa as the Gaurs crash out of the ISL trophy hunt after 2-0 loss to Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC qualified for their second Indian Super League (ISL) final in three years as they defeated FC Goa 2-0 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday, April 29th.

FC Goa had a good initial few minutes before it became clear that the hosts would dominate on their turf. The Gaurs held out for a long time before Jorge Pereyra Diaz finally broke the deadlock in the 69th minute.

Lallianzuala Chhangte buried the tie in the 83rd minute with an expertly finished counter attack. Mumbai's win sets up the title clash with Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan on May 4.

The Islanders will get a shot at revenge after the Mariners ousted them on the race to the League Winners' Shield earlier this season. Let's take a look at how the FC Goa players fared individually against the industrious Islanders at the MFA.

Player Ratings - FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh - 4/10

Dheeraj had a disastrous performance in goal today for the Gaurs. He spilled a shot from Lallianzuala Chhangte early on in the match, and it was a sign of things to come. In the 69th minute, he was down on the ground watching helplessly as Jorge Pereyra Diaz bundled in the Mumbai City FC's first goal. In the 83rd minute, Chhangte rounded him off to bury the game.

Jay Gupta - 5/10

Jay Gupta had been bestowed the toughest job on the pitch - to keep Lallianzuala Chhangte in check. The youngster put in a lot of effort but fell short on most occasions to one of the most in-form footballers in the country.

Nim Dorjee - 4.5/10

Nim Dorjee, along with the entirety of the FC Goa backline were under constant pressure from the Islanders' fluid forwards. The Indian eventually succumbed to the pressure, failing to keep the cleansheet.

Odei Onaindia - 5/10

The former Hyderabad FC man tried his best to maintain FC Goa's clean-sheet and succeeded for over an hour of the Islanders' incessant waves of attack. However, the floodgates soon opened.

Seriton Fernandes - 5/10

Seriton was kept very busy by Vikram Pratap Singh on the left wing and did a decent job at tying him down to very few chances.

Carl McHugh - 6/10

Carl McHugh was his usual tolling self in the middle of the park, working hard off the ball as Mumbai City FC moved the ball around with ease near Goa's box for extended periods of the game. In possession, he failed to begin attacks, unlike in other games.

Rowllin Borges - 5/10

Rowllin Borges had a very underwhelming performance against his former side. He slaved out of possession, chasing his ex-teammates who danced around him with the ball.

Udanta Singh - 5/10

Udanta Singh was quite suboptimal today. Facing an out of position Mehtab Singh who had slotted in at left back, the pacy winger failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

Brandon Fernandes - 6/10

The FC Goa skipper was a lone glimmer of hope for his team today. Having scored 3 goals in his 3 previous games, the midfielder was brimming with confidence. However, the Yoell Van Nieff and Apuia kept him in check for majority of the game. The only shot on target for Goa was produced by his cross for Noah Sadaoui.

Noah Sadaoui - 6.5/10

Noah was and has been the best attacking outlet for FC Goa today and across the season. The Moroccan got into good positions today but Rahul Bheke delivered an absolute stellar performance at right back to thwartle his attempts. Noah leapt to head a good cross from Brandon but Phurba Lachenpa collected comfortably.

Carlos Martinez - 5/10

The experienced Spaniard had a lacklustre performance today, with the Islanders defense expertly intercepting the supply line between him and Brandon or Noah.

Substitutes

Ayush Chhetri - 5/10

Young Ayush Chhetri was introduced by Manolo Marquez at the hour mark to replace the injured Rowllin Borges. It was a gamble but Ayush did well to maintain composure on the big stage.

Boris Thangjam - 4.5/10

Boris was a like-for-like change in place of Seriton to inject more speed to Goa's right flank. However, the fullback was too busy fending off the Islanders' attacks.

Borja Herrera - 6.5/10

Borja Herrera's introduction was a breath of fresh air in Goa's attack but his attempts weren't enough to grab a consolation goal.

Paulo Retre - 5/10

A defensive change in place of Noah Sadaoui, Retre failed to make much impact in the game.

Brison Fernandes - 5.5/10

Despite coming on with just over ten minutes of regulation time to go, Brison produced a great chance for himself. He shrugged off his defender in the box and got into a great position to cross to Martinez, who was right in front of goal. However, the youngster took a strike from a very acute angle and the ball blazed away from goal.