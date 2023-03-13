"Proud of everyone connected with the club" - Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson expresses delight after semi-final win | ISL 2022-23

After an enthralling game, the Bengaluru FC edged out ISL Shield holders Mumbai City FC to seal a spot in the finals of the 2022-23 Indian Super League. The game at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, on Sunday, led to a shootout which the Blues won in sudden death.

The Blues arrived into the match with a slender 1-0 lead. The start to this tie, however, did not go to plan as Mumbai City had an opportunity to level the scores when the referee awarded a penalty. But Gurpreet Singh Sandhu brilliantly parried away Greg Stewart’s spot-kick.

Following the miss, Javi Hernandez’s glancing header found the back of the net (22'), which created a massive lift-off in the stadium. Nonetheless, the rollercoaster ride-like semifinal had a twist as the Islanders bounced back and scored twice (30' and 66') to force the tie into extra time.

The scores remained level after 120 minutes, which led to a penalty shootout. Both sides scored eight goals from the spot before Gurpreet denied Mehtab Singh’s penalty. Sandesh Jhingan then converted his spot kick to secure his side a spot in the final of the 2022-23 ISL season.

The Blues' head coach Simon Grayson cut a tense figure during the encounter, but was certainly thrilled with the result. Speaking to the media, the English tactician shared his thoughts on the nail-biting game.

“I’m delighted. So pleased for the players because they gave everything tonight,” he said. "The supporters have not been with us for a long time and there were 20,000 people there. So proud of everyone connected with the club because we have come a long way.

"What we have achieved so far this season, from where we were, takes a lot of mental strength, togetherness, and spirit and we have had that among everybody. It’s a fantastic achievement, but we got a dampener on it as we have to go to Goa to win the final."

Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez was arguably the pick of the bunch in the game. But Grayson believes that it was a team effort and his side showed character in both games.

"It will be unfair to pick out one player. If we look back at the game, the first seven or eight minutes, we started well. We asked questions and the penalty could have rocked us but we said that if anything goes against us, we stay mentally strong because the last thing you want to do is concede another one.

"But the defenders defended well, the midfielders worked extremely hard and overall, it was a really good game. Both teams tried to win it, and the keepers made some good saves."

He added:

"It comes down to the penalties where someone’s going to be a hero and someone’s going to be a villain and fortunately for us, we came out on the right side."

While one Spanish midfielder stole the show, another Spaniard who was signed in January also made an impact from the bench during extra time. Pablo Perez longed for a chance and he certainly grabbed it with both hands.

The BFC boss changed his system from a back five to a back four to integrate Perez and opened up about his performance.

"He’s had to be very patient like a lot of players. When you win games, you don’t change the team so much. When Pablo came on, we went to a 4-3-3 to get people like him to carry the ball as he’s got great quality.

"So when players come off the bench, they have to contribute to the team and the lads have done that over the last few weeks. Sunil Chhetri is a prime example and the others have also helped our success. "

Grayson also spoke about the reasons behind the tactical shift.

"Just wanted to win the game and be more adventurous. Not that we weren’t trying to win the game before that, but I thought that as the game would open up, there’ll be more space and fresh legs will help.

"The players are comfortable with a back four. We have done it within the run we have been on. We have worked hard on being able to change systems and we have got players who are versatile."

"We've got a really strong bench" - Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson on their squad depth

Squad depth has been a major factor in Bengaluru FC’s success since the turn of the year. However, Grayson had to decide whether to start the last game's match-winner Sunil Chhetri or youngster Sivashakthi Narayanan.

He ultimately picked the latter, which paid dividends. Speaking about his decision to start Sivasakthi, he stated:

"I wasn’t sure which way I was going to go. I thought about starting Sunil because of his experience and know-how in the game, but also felt that Sivashakthi’s pace might help us in the first part of the game. He created the goal and warranted the start.

"But it’s fantastic for me to be able to look over the shoulder and see the strength in depth. We've got a really strong bench and the players have contributed."

The final at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa awaits Bengaluru FC. They will keenly watch the game between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC on Monday, March 13. But they will also hope to recover quickly after a gruelling tie against Mumbai City FC.

