"Punjab FC have given a good account of themselves in the ISL" - Hyderabad FC coach Thangboi Singto ahead of home tie with the Shers | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC host Punjab FC in a match in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Tuesday.

The Nawabs have barely had any time to recover and turn around from their 1-2 loss to Bengaluru FC on Saturday. They will have to be at their best to hold the newly promoted Shers from marauding past them.

Head coach Thangboi Singto, addressing the media on Monday, said that although the time for recovery was less, his team is fit and motivated enough.

“Punjab have given a good account of themselves in the ISL; they have foreign players that can win games for their side. It looks like we didn't even have time to breathe. Yesterday, we reached Hyderabad, today we trained, and tomorrow we play. No complaints from me since all ISL teams have to go through this at some point," said Singto.

“But the hunger and desire shown by our young side who have stepped up recently, will mean that we will give them a tough fight. We haven't had the services of Aaren D'Silva (he is injured) but the young Joseph Sunny, who has come in, has done extremely well in his absence. We are back home now; we need something big to come our way," he added.

"We missed Joao Victor and Alex Saji in the last game" - Thangboi Singto

Hyderabad, who are languishing at the bottom of the league table with a mere four points to their name, will hope that they can get their first win of the season against Punjab.

The latter come into this game on the back of a rather disappointing 0-4 loss at the hands of Jamshedpur FC, and will be hoping to get good momentum on Tuesday.

The good news for the Nawabs is that they will get their club captain Joao Victor and central defender Alex Saji back after their respective suspensions for this game.

"We missed Joao (Victor) and Alex (Saji) in the last game but the young boys who stepped up in their absence, as I said before, have also put their hands up and said that they are ready for us to consider them. Hence, let's see who starts tomorrow. I am hoping for a good game," said Singto.