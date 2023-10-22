Jamshedpur FC and Punjab FC played out an entertaining goalless draw at the JRD Tata Complex Stadium in their 2023-24 ISL encounter on Sunday, October 22.

Scott Cooper made a few changes to the lineup despite their victory over Hyderabad FC in the last game. Steve Ambri made his debut up front, and Seimeinlen Doungel, Jitendra Singh, and Nikhil Barla were included in the starting lineup.

On the other hand, Punjab FC made two changes to their team following their draw against NorthEast United, as Nikhil Prabhu and Nitesh Darjee replaced Krishnananda Khundongbam and Mohammed Salah.

With unwavering support behind them, the Red Miners started the match on the front foot, maintaining possession and territorial control. Punjab FC’s lack of experience was evident as they struggled to keep the ball and made poor decisions in the attacking third.

Although Jamshedpur FC controlled the game, clear scoring opportunities were limited. Alen Stevanovic and Rei Tachikawa had a couple of half-chances, while Ambri also tested the goalkeeper once.

The uneventful first half was marked by frequent midfield fouls and, despite Jamshedpur’s dominance in possession, neither team managed to register a shot on target, which summed up their struggles.

Punjab FC’s resolute defense survives second-half pressure from Jamshedpur FC

The beginning of the second half mirrored the opening period, with both teams engaging in physical battles and displaying defensive resilience. Punjab changed their approach slightly, adopting a more direct style by exploiting Jamshedpur’s high defensive line with the speed of Luca Majcen and Madih Talal.

This adjustment seemed to pay dividends as Majcen had the first clear scoring opportunity of the game in the 47th minute. However, his relatively weak attempt at the goal was blocked by Elsinho.

As the game remained tightly contested, Scott Cooper made a couple of substitutions, introducing Sanan Mohammed and Daniel Chima Chukwu. These two players quickly combined, but Ravi Kumar made a brilliant save to deny Sanan’s close-range effort around the hour mark.

Chukwu’s presence had a noticeable impact on the Red Miners, prompting them to direct their play towards the forward. As a result, the game opened up into an end-to-end contest, requiring Punjab FC’s goalkeeper, Ravi Kumar, to make several crucial saves.

Stevanovic had the best chance of the game with ten minutes of regulation time left. Punjab were caught in a two-versus-one situation and Chuwku set up Stevanovic. But the forward failed to connect with the ball properly and missed the target from a mere six yards away.

Punjab managed to frustrate Jamshedpur FC and eventually held on for a draw. With a point to their names, Jamshedpur FC are now sixth in the table, while Punjab FC are tenth.