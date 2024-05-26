Punjab FC set to mutually part ways with head coach Staikos Vergetis: Reports

Punjab FC are set to mutually part ways with head coach Staikos Vergetis as the two parties couldn't agree to the terms of a new contract, according to 90nd stoppage. The 47-year-old joined the club in August 2022 and steered them to the 2022-23 I-League title in his very first campaign.

With 52 points from 22 matches, Punjab FC finished 10 points ahead of second-placed Sreenidi Deccan. Their Shers' I-League triumph earned them a promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL) as Punjab FC became the first-ever team to be promoted to the premier Indian competition.

Punjab will be looking to hire a perfect candidate to replace the outgoing Greek tactician, who has been instrumental in the club's rise to prominence over the last two years.

Staikos Vergetis' Punjab FC had a decent debut ISL season

Punjab FC failed to reach the knockouts in both the 2023 Durand Cup and also the 2024 Indian Super Cup. While they finished last in Group A which also comprised Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, and Bangladesh Army at the Durand Cup, they came third in Group C competing against Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, and Gokulam Kerala FC at the Indian Super Cup.

In the ISL though, Staikos Veregtis' men had a decent outing, finishing eighth among 12 teams with 24 points from 22 matches, three short of the sixth-placed Chennaiyin FC. Even the likes of East Bengal FC, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Hyderabad FC finished behind them in the standings.

Some of the Punjab FC players were top-notch throughout the 2023-24 ISL. With 10 assists to his name, 26-year-old attacking midfielder Madih Talal ended up as the player with the most number of assists in the 10th edition of the ISL.

While forwards Wilmar Jordan and Luka Majcen scored eight goals each, goalkeeper Ravi Kumar produced three clean sheets for his team.