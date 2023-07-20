Punjab FC sign 3 youngsters ahead of the 2023-24 season

Punjab FC, the latest entrant into the Indian Super League (ISL) owing to their title-winning run in the Hero I-League last season, have acquired the services of three talented youngsters ahead of the upcoming season. They are Samuel James Kynshi, Kingslee Fernandes and Nitesh Darjee.

While Kynshi is a centre-forward, Fernandes is a midfielder and Darjee a defender. These additions will lend a lot of quality to Staikos Vergetis' team, who will be looking to stamp their authority in the top division.

Kynshi, who is a product of Shillong Lajong, impressed with Real Kashmir FC in the I-League last season with six goals to his name. He was the joint-highest Indian top scorer in the league, and this is what caught the attention of the scouts of Punjab FC.

He will add a lot of weight at the top of the Warriors' attack and torment opposition defenders, especially as he is known for his hold-up play.

Midfielder Fernandes signed from Goan giants Churchill Brothers FC. Having been a part of the ISL Shield-winning FC Goa side in 2019-20, he spent three eventful years at Churchill Brothers.

Fernandes has also led the FC Goa reserves side in the Goa Professional League in the past. The 25-year-old joins Punjab FC for his second stint in the Indian Super League, albeit in a more central role as opposed to the time he spent waiting in the wings in Fatorda from 2017 to 2020.

Defender Nitesh Darjee, on the other hand, caught the eye of the Punjab FC scouts after doing well for Sudeva Delhi FC in the Reliance Foundation Development League. His team was the runner-up in the National Championship. The 19-year-old left-back will add a dash of pace and versatility to Punjab FC's defense in the upcoming season.

"We are confident they’ll prove to be a vital part of the club's future" - Nikolaos Topoliatis, technical director of Punjab FC

Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis, after announcing the signings, said in statement:

“We are happy to welcome these young and talented players to the club. We are confident that they’ll prove to be a vital part of Punjab FC’s future as we move towards bigger goals as a club.”

Punjab FC, or RoundGlass Punjab FC, as they were known in the past, were clinical in the I-League last season. A lot will be expected of them in the upcoming season in the Indian Super League as well.

They have bolstered their ranks well so far and will continue to do so given how much ground they have to make up in comparison to the other clubs who are already playing in the top tier.