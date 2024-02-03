Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC: Who won Match 72 of the ISL 2023-24 clash? 

Punjab FC clinched their second victory of the Indian Super League (ISL) season following their 3-1 win over Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, February 3.

Although Bengaluru FC initially took the lead courtesy of Sunil Chhetri’s goal in the 11th minute, the Shers swiftly responded. Goals from Wilmar Jordan Gil in the 23rd minute, Luka Majcen in the 72nd minute, and Madih Talal in the 78th minute orchestrated a remarkable comeback, propelling Punjab FC to ninth place in the standings.

Both teams were positioned in the lower half of the standings, and consequently, they entered this game with the mentality of securing all three points. Punjab looked sharper than their opponents in the opening minutes, with the likes of Talal, Majcen, and Jordan Gil posing problems for Bengaluru’s defense.

But despite a positive start, it was Bengaluru FC who took the lead against the run of play. Roshan Singh, who was given the license to advance forward on the left flank, delivered a perfectly placed cross that skipper Sunil Chhetri converted with a glancing header.

Early goals were a recurring theme in the reverse fixture as well, and the trend seemed to continue in Delhi. Just as Bengaluru began to find their rhythm, Punjab FC landed a decisive blow just ten minutes after the first goal. This time, it was Punjab’s full-back who assisted his striker, as Abhishek Singh’s delivery found Jordan, who outmuscled Jovanovic before heading it past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The game was certainly an end-to-end affair, with both teams having the chance to double their goal tally. Around the half-hour mark, Bengaluru almost capitalized on a superb combination play initiated by Javi Hernandez, whose precise pass found Ryan Williams. Williams then set up Chhetri in the penalty box, but his inventive flick was blocked by Suresh Meetei.

Meanwhile, Majcen came close to scoring on the other end, but Gurpreet swiftly rushed off his line to make a reflex save. Despite the opportunities, the score was level at the half-time whistle, with both sides registering five shots on goal.

Bengaluru FC left stunned by Madih Talal’s second-half brilliance

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza, made a substitution just five minutes into the second half, bringing on Nikhil Poojary for his debut in place of Rohit Kumar. The Blues transitioned to what seemed to be a 3-5-2 formation, with Poojary and Roshan Singh operating as the wing-backs

The visitors had the first clear-cut chance of the second half, eventually taking a route one approach. Damjanovic’s long pass found Williams, who controlled the ball brilliantly, and just as he was about to shoot, Dimitrios Chatziisaias made a vital challenge to prevent a certain goal.

While Punjab FC had a few half-chances, it was Bengaluru FC who consistently created opportunities. They did so once again around the hour mark when Williams found Hernandez's run, but his powerful volley from the edge of the box was parried away by Ravi Kumar in goal.

It seemed as though the script was favoring Punjab, as they capitalized on Bengaluru’s missed opportunities to take the lead with twenty minutes of regulation time remaining. It was the Talal-Majcen combination once more, with Talal delivering a stunning through ball to release Majcen, who calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net with only the keeper to beat.

Bengaluru’s misery piled on, as Jovanovic’s error provided Punjab FC with a cushion. Once again, Talal was quick to snatch on to the mistake and found himself clear on goal. While he had the opportunity to set up Majcen, he audaciously chipped Gurpreet from a tight angle to double the lead.

Ultimately, the Shers defended resolutely to secure all three points, which took them above their opponents in the standings. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC and Zaragoza will be disappointed with the performance as their winless run continues.