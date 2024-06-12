India suffered a heartbreaking 1-2 defeat to Qatar in their final game of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, which confirmed their elimination from the competition. The Blue Tigers took an early lead through Lallianzuala Chhangte, but Qatar equalized with a controversial goal and followed it up with a late winner.

Head coach Igor Stimac made several changes from the goalless draw against Kuwait, notably shifting to a back three formation, with Manvir Singh and Jay Gupta as wing-backs.

Despite fielding mostly under-23 players, Qatar started the game strongly, forcing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu into early saves. India gradually grew into the game, with Rahim Ali coming close, while Manvir Singh also missed a golden opportunity. However. their persistence eventually paid off in the 37th minute when Lallianzuala Chhangte converted a pass from Brandon Fernandes to give them the lead.

Qatar emerged from the break with renewed vigor but struggled to capitalize on their chances. It ultimately took a controversial moment to turn the tides when Yousef Ayman’s header was saved by Gurpreet, and the ball appeared to go out of play. However, Al Hussain flicked it back in, allowing Ayman to score. Replays showed the ball had clearly gone out, but the referee missed it, allowing Qatar to level the proceedings despite the protests.

Pushing for a second goal, India left themselves vulnerable at the back, and Qatar took advantage with five minutes remaining. Ibrahim Al-Hassan’s cut-back found an unmarked Ahmed Al-Rawi, who took a touch to his stronger foot and found the bottom corner of the net.

The visitors' late attempts to equalize were marshaled well by Qatar’s resolute defense, with the game eventually ending with a 2-1 scoreline. Meanwhile, Kuwait’s victory over Afghanistan in the other game secured them the second spot at India’s expense, leaving the Blue Tigers devastated.

On that note, here’s how India fared against the two-time Asian champions.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu [7.5/10]

India’s skipper for the night was called into action very early in the game, much like in the previous match against Kuwait. He made a crucial save by shifting across to deny Hussain’s header from a corner and was solid in claiming high crosses throughout the game as well. The Bengaluru FC keeper was certainly unfortunate when the referee awarded Qatar’s controversial first goal.

Mehtab Singh [8.5/10]

Mehtab’s goal-line clearance in the first half and a vital block in the second period were standout moments that kept India in the game when they took the lead. He was arguably one of India’s best performers on a rather disappointing night.

Anwar Ali [8/10]

Ali was extremely composed with the ball, making several progressive passes into the midfield to keep India moving. He was also a towering presence at the back, and aside from one or two errors, he had a solid game once again.

Rahul Bheke [7.5/10]

Bheke had the huge responsibility of marshaling a young defense, which he did brilliantly. From clearing crosses inside the penalty box to making several tackles to prevent Qatar’s counters, he was undoubtedly crucial for India on the night despite the result.

Jay Gupta [7/10]

Gupta started the game poorly, with his counterpart getting the better of him consistently. His defensive positioning was also questionable as he left space behind him, which Qatar exploited.

However, as India grew into the game, he began showing his attacking prowess, frequently bombarding down the left side and providing attacking support. He should have scored his chance in the second half, but overall, it was a decent showing from the FC Goa left-back.

Jeakson Singh [7/10]

Jeakson’s composure both with and without the ball was exactly what India needed on the night. He acted as the cover for the back four out of possession and kept the play moving with some crisp passing. Overall, it was a solid performance by the Kerala Blasters FC player.

Suresh Singh Wangjam [6.5/10]

While Jeakson played the typical number 6 role, Suresh Singh excelled in a more box-to-box role. His energy was crucial to India’s high-pressing approach, and he covered a lot of ground to defend the channels effectively.

Manvir Singh [6/10]

Playing as a wing-back, a role familiar to him from his club duties, Manvir had the game’s best opportunity early in the game but was let down by his finishing as he tried to lob the goalkeeper. Despite that missed chance, his work rate was vital in tracking Qatar’s runners on the left flank, and he supported the defenders well.

Lallianzuala Chhangte [8/10]

With Chhetri’s absence, the expectation was for Chhangte to step up, and he certainly did not disappoint. He showed his goal-scoring instinct by being perfectly positioned to capitalize on Fernandes’ pass, and although he had a strong first half, he faded in the second period.

Brandon Fernandes [7.5/10]

Fernandes was given a rare start, and he displayed what India had been missing in recent months. His assist to Chhangte was a classic ‘Brandon moment’ that we have come to expect from him, and his overall game was neat and tidy. Replaced by Sahal around the hour mark.

Rahim Ali [4/10]

Ali, who was chosen to replace Chhetri upfront, struggled to make an impact. His hold-up play was poor, and he didn’t make enough decisive runs to trouble Qatar’s defense.

Substitutes

Sahal Abdul Samad [5/10]

Sahal once again failed to create an impact, often making poor decisions in the final third. However, he did show flashes of brilliance after Qatar’s second goal, nearly setting up Colaco with a brilliant backheel in stoppage time.

Liston Colaco [4/10]

Colaco’s pace was a welcome addition in the second half, but he struggled to influence the game as his touches were quite poor.

Vikram Pratap Singh [5/10]

Vikram did well when he came on, but he had very little time to create anything of significance.

Edmund Lalrindika [N/A]

Arrived too late to mark

Nandhakumar Sekar [N/A]

Arrived too late to mark.