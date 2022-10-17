Qatar to host the upcoming edition of the AFC Asian Cup

Qatar was announced as the host for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on Monday, October 17, with the tournament likely to be moved from mid-2023 to early 2024.

The hosting rights for the 2023 edition of the tournament were originally awarded to China.

However, the world's most populous nation decided to withdraw in May this year as it pursued a zero-COVID policy.

Soon after, the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) reopened the bidding process and Qatar, who will be hosting the FIFA World Cup later in the year, pipped South Korea and Indonesia to bag the rights.

The event will be hosted in the early half of 2024 to avoid the summer heat. AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said in a statement:

"Qatar's capabilities and track record in hosting major international sporting events and their meticulous attention to detail are well admired throughout the globe.

"With their existing world-class infrastructure and unrivalled hosting capabilities, we are confident that Qatar will stage a worthy spectacle befitting the prestige and stature of Asia's crown jewel."

Meanwhile, India qualified for the main tournament after beating Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia in the final round of qualifiers. The continental competition will present the Blue Tigers with an incredible opportunity to test their skills against the top Asian teams.

India and Saudi Arabia shortlisted as the final bidders for 2027 edition of the AFC Asian Cup

In another welcoming news for the Indian footballing fraternity, the AFC Executive Committee shortlisted the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) as the final two bidders for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The final decision will be taken by the AFC Congress at its next meeting in February 2023. Al Khalifa stated:

“Again, we thank our three Member Associations – the All India Football Federation, the Qatar Football Association and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation - for submitting strong bids to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

“We must also acknowledge the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran and the Uzbekistan Football Association for signaling their intent to host the 2027 edition and Football Australia for indicating their interest for the 2023 tournament."

Uzbekistan and Iran officially withdrew their bids to host the 2027 edition on December 14 and October 13, respectively.

