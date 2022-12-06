Rafael Crivellaro and Chennaiyin FC terminate contract on mutual agreement | ISL 2022-23

Chennaiyin FC’s Brazilian attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro has parted ways with the club, bringing an end to a three-plus year association with the Marina Machans.

The playmaker played 27 matches in the Indian Super League (ISL), scoring eight goals. But frequent injuries limited his gametime.

Rafael had a good start with the two-time ISL champions as they appointed him the skipper of the team. However, halfway into the season, the Brazilian was ruled out after suffering an ankle injury.

Rafael Crivellaro then returned for the 2021-22 season and was set to be a key member of the team before he sustained a Grade 2 muscle injury in the pre-season and was ruled out yet again.

The 33-year-old returned to India after that and with the ISL returning to its usual home-and-away format after two seasons inside a bubble, fans were excited to see 'Master Rafa' in action. However, much to their surprise, the attacking midfielder was not considered for selection by head coach Thomas Brdaric, who instead wanted the club to sign a new player in Nasser El Khayati.

Seeing no further scope, Rafael Crivellaro has decided to terminate his contract with Chennaiyin FC. ISL League Shield Winners Jamshedpur FC have approached to sign the player with Wellington Priori being released by the Red Miners.

"Jamshedpur FC and Wellington Priori have decided to part ways by mutual consent. Jamshedpur FC would like to sincerely thank Wellington Priori for his contribution to the club and wish him the best for his future endeavours!" A statement released by Jamshedpur FC read.

This was his second stint in the Hero ISL with Jamshedpur FC with the midfielder having featured in the 2018-2019 season, making nine appearances for the Men of Steel.

Chennaiyin FC will take on NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on December 10 while Jamshedpur FC will face ATK Mohun Bagan on December 08.

