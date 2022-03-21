Rajasthan United FC ease past Churchill Brothers FC

Rajasthan United FC hosted Churchill Brothers FC in their I-League encounter at the Naihati Stadium on Monday.

Francesc Bonet's side were up against a young Indian Arrows team in their last encounter, against whom they could only pick up a single point. The side have collected five points in their last three games in this competition. Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers FC handed Mohammedan SC their first defeat in the I-League in their last game.

The opening exchanges between the sides contained tackles flying in midfield whenever possession was lost. But as the game grew, Rajasthan United FC started to dominate possession and were patient in their build-up.

They were toying with the opposition's defense but were unable to create a clear-cut opening. Churchill Brothers FC custodian Shilton Paul was also up to the task against the opposition strikers.

Rajasthan United FC opened the scoring in the 34th minute. Pedro Manzi tried to finish from a through ball but his shot was blocked on the line. Alocious met the rebound and calmly netted the first goal.

The striker scored the second goal minutes later. A quick freekick from Pedro Manzi opened the Churchill defense. Pritam Singh delivered a low cross into the box from the right flank. Alocious tapped it in to secure a two-goal lead before the break.

Churchill Brothers FC struggle to get back against Rajasthan United FC

Churchill Brothers FC started the second half on a positive note. Assistant coach Mateus Costa made two changes to try and reduce the deficit. Bryce Miranda was introduced in place of Sekou Sylla while Quan Gomes replaced Richard Costa.

Bryce created a chance for Kenneth Ngwoke but the forward's weak attempt was palmed away by Bhaskar Roy in goal. Rajasthan United FC made a few changes to bring in some fresh legs in an attempt to regain control over the game. Alocious M was replaced by Aman Thapa while Melroy Melwin Assisi took Gyamar Nikum's place on the field.

Churchill's build-up included passing into small zones around their own box to progress towards the final third. However. Mateus Costa's side lacked the ability to cause damage in the final third. The side made two more changes in a bid to get something out of the game.

Afdal Varikkodan replaced Komron Tursunov while Vinil Poojary replaced Saurav Mandal. Rajasthan United FC's Pedro Manzi had a chance to open his account in the tournament. The striker created an opening with the help of teammate Aman Thapa but failed to convert because of the onrushing keeper.

Midfielder Bryce Miranda has been lively since stepping onto the pitch. But his efforts were not enough to help his side impact the scoreboard. Momo Cisse got a chance in the final moments of the match. However, his effort went wide of the target.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar