Rajasthan United rope in Kyrgyzstan international Atay Dzhumashev

I-League club Rajasthan United have acquired the services of Atay Dzhumashev from Kyrgyz outfit FK Abdysh-Ata Kant, Sportskeeda understands.

Rajasthan United had six foreign players in their ranks ahead of the January transfer window. However, Youssef Atriss and Nuha Marong have since parted ways with the clubs.

The I-League club thus announced the acquisition of two foreign players this week. They signed Uzbek attacker Otabek Zokirov from Tajik club FC Istaravshan, as well as former Mohammedan SC winger Leonce Dodoz.

The Dessert Warriors, though, have not closed the door on making further additions to their foreign contingent. Sportskeeda has learned that they have signed Dzhumashev from Abdysh-Ata Kant.

The Kyrgyzstan international has put pen to paper on a deal with Rajasthan United that will see him stay at the club until the end of the season. He will now add to Pushpender Kundu's options in attack as he looks to lead the club to I-League glory.

It is worth noting that Dzhumashev's arrival means the Jaipur outfit now have seven foreigners in their squad. Another foreign player could thus be on his way out of the club soon.

Rajasthan United new boy Dzhumashev is a Kyrgyzstan international

Dzhumashev notably made his senior debut for the Kyrgyzstan national team on September 2, 2021. He started in their 1-0 victory over Palestine in an international friendly that day.

The 24-year-old, though, has since not featured for Kyrgyzstan, with the player restricted to appearances on the bench. He was named in the matchday squad for a friendly against Tajikistan in March last year, but was not involved in their Asian Cup qualifiers.

Dzhumashev's transfer to Rajasthan United sees him reunite with two of his former teammates. It is worth noting that the Dessert Warriors already had two Kyrgyz players in their ranks in the shape of Aydar Mambateliev and Bektur Amangeldiev.

The winger played three matches with Mambateliev during his brief spell at Kaganat. He then shared a dressing room with Amangeldiev at his previous club Abdysh-Ata Kant.

Dzhumashev notably enjoyed a fruitful 2022 campaign with Abdysh-Ata Kant in the Kyrgyzstan Premier League. He found the back of the net 14 times and provided six assists for his teammates in 26 matches.

The attacker's performances for the Kant-based outfit saw them win the Kyrgyzstan Premier League. He will now be hopeful of repeating the trick with Kundu's side in the I-League.

Rajasthan are currently placed sixth in the I-League 2022-23 standings with 14 points from nine matches. They are five points behind table-toppers Sreenidi Deccan FC, who could earn a promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL).

Poll : 0 votes