Rajasthan United sign Mizo youngster C Lalhunmawia from Chanmari FC | I-League 2023-24

I-League outfit Rajasthan United have secured the services of young Mizo midfielder C Lalhunmawia on a multi-year deal for an undisclosed fee, a source close to the development disclosed to Sportskeeda.

The 18-year-old was plying his trade at Chanmari FC in the Mizoram Premier League (MPL). However, he caught the eyes of several clubs after his agricultural performances in the 2023 edition of the RF Development League with Chanmari's U-21 side.

He played in all four of their group-stage matches in the middle of the park. Lalhanmawia featured off the bench against Garhwal FC and Sudeva Delhi but he showed enough spark to ensure a spot in the starting lineup for the final two matches.

The young midfielder played a crucial role in Chanmari's only victory in the tournament against Chawnpui FC.

Securing his services will be a huge boost for Rajasthan United, who've been known to develop young talents, with Gyamar Nikum being a prime example.

Rajasthan United FC eager to rise up the ranks in the I-League

Considering their lofty standards in their debut I-League season, where they finished fifth after the Championship Stage, Rajasthan United had an underwhelming outing this time around.

In the 2022-23 season, the Desert Warriors finished ninth in the league standings.

After their magnificent performances in the 2022 Durand Cup, where they registered a memorable 3-2 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan, the expectations were high.

Under the tutelage of Indian head coach Pushpender Kundu, the club suffered 11 losses in the league and could only register seven victories.

However, Rajasthan United have ample talented individuals at their disposal and can write a new chapter in the upcoming season.

The addition of C Lalhunmawia will give the Desert Warriors further squad depth and a prospect to nurture for the future.

