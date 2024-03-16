Real Kashmir FC's Ivory Coast forward Gnohere Krizo believes the title race to still be wide open | I-League 2023-24

Real Kashmir FC, who are ranked fourth in the I-League table at the time of writing, have done so thanks largely to their striker Gnohere Krizo, who has been at the forefront of everything they have tried to create this season.

Krizo, who hails from the Ivory Coast, has 11 goals to his name this season and has been the target man that the Snow Leopards have used to good effect.

Sitting down for a chat with Sportskeeda, Krizo mentioned his preparation routines, and how he feels the season has gone for him so far.

"I am very happy to help the club win matches by scoring goals and I hope it continues like this. Before the match, I prepare myself by praying and then listening to music without putting any pressure on myself. Preparation is the key, and that is what helps me a lot, I feel. Not feeling pressure is also important," said Krizo.

Despite being 11 points adrift of league leaders Mohammedan SC, Real Kashmir may still have a chance of aiming for the top spot if the former drop points extravagantly. Not surprisingly, Krizo feels that the title race is far from over.

Having plied his trade for Real Kashmir in the past, Krizo went to Churchill Brothers for a season (2021-22) before returning to Srinagar, a place which he fondly calls 'home.'

The Ivorian also plied his trade for the historic Bhawanipore Football Club in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) in the interim.

"We still have our chance to win the I-League. we will fight to the fullest until the last minute. I am very happy to have come back to Real Kashmir. I feel extremely proud to come back home after spending some time away. This is a place where I feel welcome, and I have enjoyed it a lot," he added.

"I ask the fans to continue to support us and continue to believe in us" - Gnohere Krizo

Krizo taking a penalty against Sreenidi Deccan in Hyderabad. [AIFF]

Krizo, who has worked well with his colleagues this season, bringing them into the game by creating overlapping runs, lauded the local players for helping foreigners acclimatize to the club.

Head coach Ishfaq Ahmed was also praised by the 26-year-old, who mentioned that the former has freed up the players to play their natural games and not kept them bound in any figurative chains.

Krizo has displayed close-to-magical skills for the Snow Leopards this season, with his impact seen on every positive performance that they have made.

His hold-up play is merely an extension of his wide shooting and awareness skills, and it is but a matter of time before he climbs up the ladder to become the leading goalscorer of the I-League.https://www.sportskeeda.com/golf/news-brooks-koepka-s-smash-gc-takes-jibe-justin-thomas-misses-cut-the-players

"In the locker room, everything is going well because the Kashmiri players have allowed the new players to acclimatize well. We are very happy to be able to all play together and with the coach, things are going very well," said Krizo.

"He's a very professional coach who allows us to progress and pushes us to surpass ourselves; we are very happy to work with him. I ask the fans to continue to support us and continue to believe in us as we do our best to make them proud," he signed off.