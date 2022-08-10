Reigning champions FC Goa announce squad for Durand Cup 2022

Defending champions FC Goa will kick off their 2022 Durand Cup campaign against last season's runners-up Mohammedan SC at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan on August 16.

The Gaurs topped their group in the previous edition of the tournament and found themselves pitted against the local side and Indian football giants Mohammedan SC in the final. The game was an evenly contested fixture, with both teams struggling to find the back of the net within regulation time.

However, midfielder and captain Edu Bedia managed to give his side the lead in the 105th minute, eventually helping the Gaurs side clinch the title against the Black Panthers.

Edu Bedia's colleague Devendra Murgaonkar was the joint top-scorer at the tournament alongside Mohammedan SC's Marcus Joseph. Gaurs' custodian Naveen Kumar was adjudged the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

Earlier today (August 10), the reigning champions announced their squad for the 2022 Durand Cup. The club have decided to field their reserve squad in the competition.

The Gaurs have been pitted against fellow ISL sides Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC. Runners-up Mohammedan SC and the Indian Air Force make up for the remaining slots in Group A.

FC Goa Developmental team head coach Deggie Cardozo has been handed the responsibility of defending their crown in the upcoming edition of the tournament. In a club statement, Cardozo said:

“The atmosphere within the team is positive, as we’ve been working hard for quite some time now. In the run-up to the competition, the team played some good matches and the players are in good shape. I’m confident and optimistic about our chances at the Durand Cup. I feel we’re ready to perform to the best of our abilities.”

FC Goa squad for Durand Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Hansel Coelho, Bob Jackson.

Defenders: Delzan Passanha, Rayan Roger Menezes, Lesly Rebello, Aditya Salgaonkar, Mallikjan Kalegar, Deeshank Kunkalikar, Salman Faris.

Midfielders: Lalremruata HP, Velroy Fernandes, Delton Colaco, Malsawmtluanga, Davis Fernandes, Rayan Menezes, Anthony Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri, Muhammed Nemil, Shannon Viegas.

Forwards: Vasim Inamdar, Phrangki Buam, Mevan Dias, Jovial Dias, Salgeo Dias, Jordan Borges.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar