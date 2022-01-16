Renedy Singh steps down as SC East Bengal's assistant coach; will be part of the club in advisory position - Sources

Renedy Singh, who served as the SC East Bengal interim coach for the past three games, left the Indian Super League bio-bubble in Goa on Thursday and will not continue as the club's assistant coach, a source confirmed to Sportskeeda.

At the start of the season, Renedy was the assistant coach under head coach Manolo Diaz. But after the Red & Gold Brigade parted ways with the Spaniard, the former Indian midfielder took over as the interim coach. SC East Bengal have now roped in Mario Rivera as their new head coach. However, Renedy Singh will not return to his role as the assistant coach.

According to a source close to the club, Renedy will continue to be a part of the club until the end of the season in an unspecified advisory role.

The 42-year-old is currently out of the bio-bubble and is in Kolkata.

"Renedy is thankful for the opportunity that SC East Bengal gave him and hopes to the players will continue in the same direction. He will still be part of the club in an advisory role and will further discuss his duties with management once the ongoing situation of COVID outbreak in the bubble is under control," the source exclusively told Sportskeeda.

Renedy Singh has been associated with the Kolkata Giants as an assistant coach since the beginning of the 2020-21 ISL season.

Meanwhile, Mario Rivera is already in the bio-bubble and is expected to be in-charge of the SCEB side from their match against FC Goa on January 19. The Red & Gold Brigade are glued to the bottom spot after 11 games with six draws and five losses.

A look at Renedy Singh's tenure as SC East Bengal's interim boss

Renedy Singh, after Manolo Diaz's departure, stepped into the hot seat for three games and came away with two draws and a loss. Although he couldn't marshal his troops to a much-needed victory, the players looked reignited under him.

In his first game against Bengaluru FC, he fielded a starting lineup with just two foreigners - Daniel Chima Chukwu and Tomislav Mrcela. SC East Bengal scored first through Semboi Haokip, but failed to cling on to the lead.

In Renedy's second match, SCEB were able to shut down the defending champions and then table-toppers Mumbai City FC. And even in his final game at the helm of the club, SC East Bengal kept Jamshedpur FC silent until the 88th minute before conceding the winner. The game was more prominently highlighted by the fact that the Red & Gold Brigade had fielded an all-Indian starting XI.

His three-match stint bagged praise from all quarters of the Indian footballing fraternity.

