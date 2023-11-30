Resilient Bengaluru FC neutralize Punjab FC's valiant attacking surge in a six-goal thriller | ISL 2023-24

After a blistering start and an enviable attacking surge in the first half, Punjab FC lost their footing to draw 3-3 against Bengaluru FC in the ISL on Thursday, November 30. The Sree Kanteerava Stadium as Bengaluru FC played host to the high-scoring affair.

Braving the roaring home support, visitors Punjab FC started the first half on the front foot and created a couple of half chances. Dimitrios Chatziisaias and Madih Talal had individual attempts on target in the first quarter and the pressure paid off soon after. Talal delivered an inch-perfect cross from a setpiece in the 19th minute, and with Bengaluru FC's defense napping, Nikhil Prabhu slotted home the opener.

The Shers had taken a shock lead at the and the Kanteerava was left silenced. While the home supporters were still gulping down the pain of conceding early, Bengaluru sabotaged PFC's party. They equalized a couple of minutes later through Harsh Patre, who scored his maiden ISL goal. What unfolded further was a series of frantic events with abysmal defensive displays from both sides.

With the score at 1-1, there was an eerie disappointment of squandering the lead in the Punjab FC camp. Chatziisaias restored the lead with an audacious headed effort of a cross from Suresh Meitei in the 26th minute.

The momentum had completely shifted their way and their talismanic forward Luka Majcen capitalized on it with absolute panache. Juan Mera found the Slovenian with a cheeky backheel and Majcen's venomous long-range strike kissed the near post and rolled into the net in the 30th minute.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, like the rest of the stadium, was left astounded and the scoreline read 3-1 even before the first-half drinks break. Bengaluru FC, however, weren't bogged down by the deficit and reacted with utmost composure.

While it seemed like Punjab FC would go into the break with a two-goal lead, BFC pulled one back in injury time. Naorem Roshan delivered an inviting cross from the left flank that caused a mix-up between Chatziisaias and shot-stopper Ravi Kumar inside the box. Curtis Main, utilizing his opportunist instincts, pounced on the stray ball and bundled it in.

Bengaluru FC stable the ship in second half to find the equalizer against Punjab FC

The first-half stoppage-time strike shifted the momentum completely in Bengaluru FC's favor. Manager Simon Grayson further raised the tempo with the introduction of Sivasakthi, Suresh Wangjam, and Slavko Damjanovic.

The fresh legs helped as in the 67th minute, the Blues found the equalizer for the second time in the night. Javi Hernandez, despite losing his balance, converted a through pass from Sunil Chhetri.

Punjab FC had blown away their seemingly safe lead and their defense was trembling in disbelief. Late in the match, the BFC skipper came close to winning the tie but Kumar secured the 3-3 draw with some crucial stops.

The point takes Punjab out of the bottom spot with four points from eight matches. However, Hyderabad, who are below the Shers, still have the match in hand. Meanwhile, for Bengaluru too the draw wasn't much of a help as they are stuck in the eighth spot.