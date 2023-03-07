RF Development League 2023 kicks off with clubs from ISL, I-League I & II, and State Federation Associations

After a resounding success last year, the second edition of the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) started on Monday, March 6, with over 50 teams.

The U-21 tournament will have clubs across nine regions in India, from the Indian Super League, I-League Division I & II, and Independent Academies nominated by the State Football Associations.

In its inaugural edition, the league provided a unique opportunity for emerging talents like Nihal Sudeesh, Vincy Barretto, Brison Fernandes, and Ayush Adhikari.

The teams who finish inside the top four will qualify to take on selected Premier League clubs and South Africa’s PSL youth teams in the annual Premier League Next Generation, to be played later this year.

Playing abroad against some of the finest talents from top academies will be beneficial for these Indian youngsters. Last year, only Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC managed to seal a berth in the Next Generation Cup.

“The Reliance Foundation Development League was conceptualized to provide young footballers a competitive platform to test themselves against the best players in their age group. With its success, we have now expanded the league across the country and it is heartening to see the participation of so many teams across various leagues and academies," a Reliance Foundation Spokesperson said according to a press release.

Format of the new and improved RF Development League 2023

The second edition of the development league will be played across three phases – Regional Qualifiers, National Group Stage, and National Championship. The regional qualifiers will see over 250 matches being played, out of which only the top 20 teams qualify for the National Group Stage. The top four teams from the group stage will then compete for the RFDL National Championship.

Unlike the short and tight schedule last year, the new edition of the league will provide an extensive footballing calendar to the youngsters.

What are the eligibility criteria for the players in RF Development League?

Players born on or after January 1, 2002, will be eligible to participate in the league. However, each team has been granted permission to include up to five players born on or after January 1, 2000, in their squads. No more than three such players will be permitted to be part of the playing XI at all times.

Also Read: Kerala Blasters FC appeal for a replay of the controversial ISL 2022-23 knockout clash against Bengaluru FC - Reports

Poll : 0 votes