Kerala Blasters FC appeal for a replay of the controversial ISL 2022-23 knockout clash against Bengaluru FC - Reports

After their dramatic forfeiting of the ISL 2022-23 knockout clash against Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC have reportedly filed a protest on Monday with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) seeking a replay of the match.

In a bizarre turn of events, KBFC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic jogged to the pitch and directed his players to leave in protest when the two sides clashed last Friday (March 3). He did so after Bengaluru FC scored through a quick free-kick in the 97th minute of extra time

The players followed the coach to the dressing room while the BFC players waited on the pitch for the remainder of the game. The Blasters believed that Sunil Chhetri's free-kick attempt was wrongly allowed by referee Crystal John and should have been scrapped.

According to a Times of India report, Kerala have now appealed to the AIFF seeking a replay of the knockout fixture, citing the referee's allegedly erroneous decision.

“The official complaint makes it clear that the referee asked (KBFC captain) Adrian Luna to move away from the ball, so he cannot be allowing a quick free-kick (for the opponents),” a source who is aware of the development told TOI.

“When the referee directs the player to move away, it means they are being asked to set up a wall. When the players have been told to move away, the referee must ask the free-kick to play for the whistle. The referee’s decision to allow the goal to stand defies logic.”

The report underlines that Luna informed his coach and players that during the controversial free-kick, the referee used spray to demarcate the ball's position and asked him to move away. Hence, the club has also sought a ban on the referee.

Despite their bizarre decision to walk off, the players and Vukomanovic have been heavily supported by the fans, and as TOI reported, even by the management. With the eve of the semi-final clash between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC already upon us, AIFF will need to make a prompt decision regarding the appeal from the Blasters.

What did Sunil Chhetri have to say about his controversial free-kick attempt?

As the unprecedented string of events unfurled on Friday, the debate over the legality of the goal spilled over to social media. Both ends of the argument found wide support.

Sunil Chhetri, who scored from the quick free-kick, also gave his side of the story during the post-match show. He said:

"I always ask the referee (before taking a quick freekick) because if he doesn't allow it, then it won't happen. So what happens is they always ask, 'Do we whistle or do you need the wall?' I said, 'I don't need the wall. Nor do I need the whistle.' I always do it so that if I have a chance, I take it. If not, then I say, 'Okay, fine, get the wall.' Because you always have that option."

"I again said, 'I don't want the want the whistle or the wall.' He asked if I was sure and I said yes. I think (Adrian) Luna heard it. That's why he blocked once and I had no chance. He was talking to his keeper and again, I thought there was no chance and was about to ask for the wall. But then he turned and I had the opening," Chhetri added.

With both sides of the story now out in the open, it remains to be seen how the AIFF handles the situation given its far-reaching impact.

