WATCH: Kerala Blasters fans welcome head coach Ivan Vukomanovic with thunderous chants at the airport after the walk-off controversy 

Ivan Vukomanovic, head coach of the Kerala Blasters FC, shook the Indian football fraternity with his controversial decision to forfeit the ISL knockout match on Friday. He was greeted with thunderous applause by his team's fans at the Cochin International Airport on Saturday.

In an unprecedented scenario, after Bengaluru FC scored through a quick free-kick, the KBFC head coach jogged to the pitch and directed his players to leave in protest. This incident took place in the 97th minute of the game, well into extra time.

Ivan Vukomanovic, the players, and all the Blasters' staff felt the goal should've been chalked off.

The exact reasoning behind their discontent with the decision still hasn't been revealed. Yet, there was an outpouring of support from KBFC fans inside the stadium and even on social media.

Given the Yellow Army's decision to forfeit the game, they were eliminated from the competition and returned to Kerala on Saturday afternoon.

Supporters flocked to the exit gate of the airport in numbers to welcome Ivan Vukomanovic and show their support for his decision. Chants of "Ivan! Ivan! Ivan" were heard from the fans.

What made Ivan Vukomanovic and Kerala Blasters FC walk off in the ISL 2022-23 knockout against Bengaluru FC?

After a tightly-contested affair in regular time, the first ISL 2022-23 knockout match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC went into extra time. With the electrifying atmosphere in the stadium, the emotions were already running high.

However, in the sixth minute of extra time, pandemonium prevailed on the pitch. The Blues were awarded a free kick in the opposition's half.

Referee Crystal John marked the spot for the set piece with magic spray. While KBFC custodian Prabhsukhan Gill was still organizing his wall, Sunil Chhetri, who stood over the dead ball situation, cheekily opted for a quick free kick. His looping effort nestled into the top corner as a puzzled-looking Gill was left gawking.

The opposition, broadcasters, Kerala Blasters FC staff, and others didn't realize for a brief moment what had transpired on the pitch. But once the Blasters regained their senses, they immediately protested the decision not to chalk off the goal.

While the players thronged the referee, Ivan Vukomanovic, realizing that the officials were not agreeing to overturn the decision, stormed onto the pitch.

Ultimately, the entire Kerala Blasters regiment decided to leave the pitch and return to their dressing room in protest. There have been varied arguments regarding the legality of the goal. However, neither the club nor the league has come out with any statement yet.

