RF Development League stars Kush Chhetry and Muhammed Roshal set to stay at East Bengal on multi-year contracts

Despite rumored interest from arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan, Kush Chhetry and Muhammed Roshal PP, the stars of East Bengal FC's 2023 RF Development League campaign are on the way to extending their stay with the Red and Gold Brigade. The duo have already signed multi-year contracts with the club, sources in the know confirmed to Sportskeeda.

Under the stewardship of coach Bino George, East Bengal were crowned the East Zone champions after defeating ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 in the Development League on Friday, April 21.

Kush Chhetry starred for the Torchbearers in the Kolkata Derby with a brace. Since then, reports have emerged about the Mariners' interest in the East Bengal youth team duo.

However, according to sources close to the proceedings, both Kush and Roshal have apparently signed a three-year-long contract with East Bengal. The club are yet to announce either of the signings. Given they are already contract bound, it would be a difficult task for ATK Mohun Bagan to persuade the youngsters away from East Bengal.

East Bengal FC's reserve team showcasing their talent in the RF Development League

East Bengal have topped the East Zone of the RF Development League with 23 points from 10 matches. The Torchbearers edged past ATK Mohun Bagan's youth team on the final matchday to finish atop.

Kush Chettry scored a brace from the middle of the park while Mohammed Roshal was agricultural in the full-back position against the Mariners. Bino George has unearthed quite a few talents throughout this tournament and utilized them to their fullest potential. The likes of Jesin TK, CK Aman, Kush Chhetry, and Muhammed Roshal have been crucial to the side.

The Torchbearers will now play in the National Group stage of the RF Development League and will have a further opportunity to showcase their quality in the youth tournament.

