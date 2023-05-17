RFDL Golden Ball winner Thoi Singh eager to break into Bengaluru FC's senior team in the upcoming season

Bengaluru FC endured the crucifixion, orchestrated the resurrection, and reveled in the euphoria, all in a matter of 90 minutes and 10 kicks from the penalty spot during the RF Development League 2022-23 final on Sunday, May 14.

The Blues trailed twice during the clash against Sudeva Delhi FC but came back from dead on both occasions. First through a Thoi Singh penalty and then from a Satendra Singh Yadav strike. But Thoi, who would later be adjudged the player of the tournament, ended up missing a decisive penalty in the shootout.

Why did the 19-year-old expertly convert one penalty while scuffing the other on the same night? In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the young forward underlined:

"I guess it was because of... pressure I missed."

However, soon after, his fellow teammate and Bengaluru FC custodian Sharon P spared Thoi's blushes when he stepped in with two crucial saves off Sudeva's final two penalties.

As he narrated the emotions of those moments, it was evident that Thoi was grateful for those two stops. But some people earn their luck and so did he. The explosive forward scored nine goals and provided six assists throughout the RFDL season, including a hat-trick against FC Goa.

Without any margin of doubt, Thoi had established himself as one of the hottest prospects in the tournament. But where does a go from now?

"Hoping to get into the senior team and get some playing time," he answers to Sportkeeda's query.

Here are excerpts from Sportskeeda's conversation with RF Development League 2023's Golden Ball winner and Bengaluru C's starlet Thoi Singh:

Question: Firstly, congratulations on winning the Reliance Foundation Development League title. This is your second title in a row, what have been your emotions like, since Sunday?

Thoi Singh: Yeah, it’s a great feeling winning back-to-back RFDL titles. We worked hard from the very start to the end of the season to achieve this.

Q: Thoi, if you could walk us through the build-up to the final? How did the team prepare for the game and how optimistic were you after that victory over ATK Mohun Bagan in the semis?

Thoi: As I said, we had prepared quite well from the start of the season so during these two important knockout matches we knew we had the capability to try different things. We had planned well for the Sudeva match and it worked out.

Q: Did players from the first team or coach Simon Grayson have a message for you all ahead of the final?

Thoi: Yes, Simon (Grayson) talked about this platform and so did (Sunil) Chhetri bhai. They motivated us with some words of encouragement ahead of the final.

Q: Now talking about that final match, what were the emotions like when the team was trailing twice during the 90 minutes? What message did the coach give you?

Thoi: Nothing different. We continued playing the same way because we knew we'd score for sure. So we went out there and enjoyed ourselves.

Q: You converted a penalty pretty well earlier in the game, but what was going through your head during your kick in the penalty shootout and after it was saved?

Thoi: While taking the penalty during the match, I just knew I would score for sure. Also, I knew I had to score because we were down by 0-1 already. I was confident during the first penalty.

During the penalty shootout, the situation was if I scored we would’ve won the match then and there. I guess it was because of that pressure I missed.

Q: Talk to us about Sharon and his performance in that shootout. What did you tell him after those two huge saves?

Thoi: Yeah, I told him that he was great throughout the game. If Sharon couldn’t save the two penalties we would’ve lost the tournament so I congratulated him and he did a great job.

Q: On the personal front, you were awarded the golden ball for the tournament, so how did that feel?

Thoi: It’s a great feeling because there are so many good players who are competing against each other in this tournament. I am very proud of myself. But not only me, but even my teammates’ hard work helped me achieve this award.

Q: You were nurtured at RF Young Champs at a very young age in your footballing career so could talk about the team's contribution to your journey?

Thoi: I think RF Young Champs has played a pivotal role in my footballing journey. Without them, I can’t even imagine where I would be.

Q: We saw last year, Sivasakthi broke into the BFC senior team after his performances in the RFDL. Does it give you inspiration and optimism to go ahead and do the same in the upcoming season?

Thoi: Yes, I have a great feeling regarding the upcoming season and I want to do well. But I just can’t depend on my previous performances and have to work hard. Today whatever I have achieved is because of my hard work.

Q: How do you feel a tournament like the RFDL helps the young players in this country?

Thoi: I think it’s a great opportunity. A great platform for players like us to grow, get some game time, and develop for the future.

Q: The NextGen Cup starts on May 17 and are you looking forward to that competition?

Thoi: We know it will be a great competition for us but it will be quite difficult as well physically and tactically. But we have the capability to adjust to that level.

Q: Finally, for the upcoming season, Thoi, what will be your personal goal?

Thoi: I have been training with the first team from the very first season so I am hoping to get into the senior team and get some playing time. Soon I want to get into the starting lineup as well.

