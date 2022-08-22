Sanjiban Ghosh all set to sign for Real Kashmir FC

Goalkeeper Sanjiban Ghosh is all set to sign for Real Kashmir FC. A source close to the development confirmed that he has signed a two-year deal with the club. The club may announce the signing soon.

Sanjiban Ghosh started his footballing career for Mumbai FC. His excellent performance in the I-League grabbed the eyeballs of the scouts. As a result, he made the move to Indian Super League franchisee Delhi Dynamos FC. He represented them on eight occasions and conceded five goals.

In 2017, he was roped in by ISL outfit Jamshedpur FC. He played two matches for them, conceding three goals. He was later roped in by Chennaiyin FC but could not make many appearances for them. He was with North East United FC last season.

Sanjiban Ghosh was a part of the Indian national team in the World Cup qualification. He failed to make an appearance in the national team jersey.

Real Kashmir FC have already secured the signing of Nozim Babadzhanov

Real Kashmir FC did not live up to expectations in the I-League last season. They found themselves in the relegation zone of the league after a streak of dismal performances. Fitness issues and injuries compounded their struggles.

They even lost a few games during the relegation stage. However, a draw against TRAU FC helped them avoid relegation after only 14 points from 17 matches, with only two victories.

The club has decided to start fresh. They have roped in Tajikistan international winger Babadzhanov. They will start their pre-season training very soon.

Real Kashmir are currently in search of an experienced defender. They are also keeping tabs on the Services teams of the Durand Cup in order to hire new players. They could possibly compete in the IFA Shield 2022 to bolster their pre-season preparations.

The Kashmir-based club will look to play well in the I-League 2022-23 with a fresh perspective and improve on their results from the previous season.

