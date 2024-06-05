Robson is leaving Bashundhara Kings but is he coming to ISL?

Brazilian winger Robson Azevedo da Silva, who is more popularly known in the south-east Asian region's football enthusiasts as Robinho, is leaving Bashundhara Kings and Bangladesh. The 28-year-old had signed a permanent deal for the Bangladesh heavyweights back in 2021 and is currently looking for an adventure in the SAFF region itself.

Robson actually is aiming to get himself a club in India or to be precise, in the Indian Super League. Why? The answer is pretty simple - no I-League or Bangladesh Premier League club can afford him.

A source based in Bangladesh informed Sportskeeda this evening:

"Robson has an annual wage of 600k+ USD. It is not possible for any other Bangladeshi club (apart from Bashundhara Kings) to offer him even one-third of that amount."

It is important to mention here that Bashundhara Kings are probably the richest club in Bangladesh, backed by Bashundhara Group, a Bangladeshi conglomerate.

The source further mentioned:

"Only a few teams in the ISL can afford to sign or offer him, but I have not heard of any names yet."

The Brazilian winger, who has been a top figure in Bangladeshi football, also wanted the citizenship of the country, in order to solidy Bangladesh's status in the SAFF and AFC region. Initial talks were held too, but no progress was observed thereafter.

If rumors are to be believed, then Robson has been a target at East Bengal. However, it is fair to say that Robson is yet to receive any offer from an Indian club.

Robson's journey in Bangladesh

Robson initially joined Bangladesh club Bashundhara Kings in 2020 on loan from his parent club Fluminense. After spending a season on loan at the club, he penned a permanent deal in 2021, when his contract at the Brazilian side ran out. Bashundhara Kings were lucky to acquire his services on a free transfer.

In 2022, for the first time, Robson came to India, to play against Mohun Bagan, Gokulam Kerala and Maldives' Mazia S&RC in the AFC Cup. However, his side failed to gain qualification into the next round and bowed out of the competition.

Speaking of his statistics in the 2023-24 season, he scored an impressive 10 goals and delivered 13 assists in 21 matches across all competitons (including BPL, AFC Cup and AFC Champions League qualification round).