Rohit Kumar signs 2-year contract extension with Bengaluru FC, to stay with the Blues until 2024-25 season

Bengaluru FC have extended the services of midfielder Rohit Kumar for two more years, the club announced on Saturday, April 1. The contract extension will keep the 26-year-old with the Blues until the end of the 2024-25 season.

After a victorious Durand Cup 2022 campaign, Rohit had a breakout season in the Indian Super League (ISL). He became instrumental in Simon Grayson's system in the second half of the 2021-22 season.

The Blues' revival in the competition was synonymous with Rohit's form in the ISL. He scored three goals in the tournament, all of which came in consecutive matches.

Overall, the Delhi-born midfielder has so far amassed 36 appearances for Bengaluru FC across competitions. Following his impressive displays, he received a maiden call-up to the Indian national team. Rohit subsequently made his senior international debut against the Kyrgyz Republic in India’s recent victorious Tri-Nation Cup campaign.

His next challenge will be the 2023 Super Cup in Kozhikode, with Bengaluru FC scheduled to start their campaign on April 8.

"This is the best place for me to grow" - Rohit Kumar after his extension with Bengaluru FC

Previously, Rohit Kumar failed to find any minutes at Hyderabad FC or even at Kerala Blasters. He was stuck on the bench on most occasions and didn't realize his potential.

Hence, Rohit established that Bengaluru FC is the best place for him to reach his fullest potential.

“The love and support I’ve received since I joined Bengaluru FC has been immense, and I’m really happy to sign for two more years here. I strongly believe that this is the best place for me to grow, both as a player and a person, and that made the decision to sign on an easy one," Rohit Kumar said in a club statement.

"The belief shown by the coaches, management and my teammates has helped me develop, and I’m looking forward to many more special moments in front of our fantastic supporters,” said Rohit, following the completion of formalities on his deal."

Meanwhile, the Blues' head coach Simon Grayson was also excited to secure the services of the agricultural midfielder. The English tactician stated:

“We’re all really delighted to be able to secure Rohit's signature. He's a player who waited patiently for his chances and worked extremely hard during that period. Rohit put on some outstanding performances in the league which also led to a call-up and debut with the national team.

"It's been quite a week for him, with his birthday and now the new deal at the club. Rohit knows the hard work needs to continue, and I'm sure he'll be a part of many more special moments at this football club.”

The impetus will now be on Rohit to continue his development and build on the incredible season he just had with Bengaluru FC.

Grayson has shown has trust in the young midfielder and now it's Rohit's responsibility to repay it.

