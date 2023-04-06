"RoundGlass Punjab FC are very competitive" - Kerala Blasters assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed analyzes his side's chances ahead of the Hero Super Cup 

After a disappointing end to the Indian Super League (ISL), Kerala Blasters are back in action in the Hero Super Cup as they look to bounce back after their controversial playoff defeat to Bengaluru FC.

They are placed in Group A and are set to face I-League champion RoundGlass Punjab FC in their first game of the competition. The Warriors have been near flawless this season and are on the back of seven consecutive wins.

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has been handed a 10-match suspension following his decision to walk off the pitch against Bengaluru FC in ISL semi-finals. Assistant manager Ishfaq Ahmed has taken the reins from the Serbian tactician for the Hero Super Cup.

Speaking to the media ahead of their first game, Ahmed revealed that the game against RoundGlass Punjab FC will be a competitive affair.

"They are I-League champions and they have earned their respect," he said. "They are a good team, so we need to play our best football to do well in the game. RoundGlass Punjab FC are very competitive, we played against them in the pre-season and if we play to our potential I think it's going to be a good match."

The Blasters will also be up against southern rivals Bengaluru FC and I-League runner-up Sreenidi Deccan FC. Quizzed on the challenges his team could face in the group stages, Ahmed stated:

"It's always good to play against quality teams. You need to put your best foot forward and all of them are good teams. We need to play our best football to win the group against these quality teams."

"It's a good thing for the crowd and the tournament as well. For us, it's a really good test and if you want to be the best team, you need to beat the best," the former India footballer added.

"Hopefully, the fans will come in numbers" – Kerala Blasters coach Ishfaq Ahmed

Kerala Blasters have already confirmed that influential playmaker Adrian Luna and their skipper Jessel Carneiro will miss the upcoming Super Cup.

It is unquestionably a huge loss for the side, but Ishfaq Ahmed believes that several players in the squad have the potential to step up and pick up the baton. He added:

"Both players are not available but we have many senior players in Marko Leskovic, Victor Mongil and we have Sahal who has been with the club for a long time. But the management and coaching staff will take the decision later."

"The most important thing is we have to concentrate on the first match, and not the individuals. I think all eleven players are leaders and anyone can be picked to be a captain on a particular day. But the important thing is we start the tournament on a good note," he added.

The Manjappada has been a constant theme behind the Blasters’ success. With the Hero Super Cup set to be held in Kerala, there is an expectation that Kerala Blasters will receive overwhelming support.

Asked about the support his side could receive, Ishfaq Ahmed said:

"I hope so. I’d love to see the fans and we definitely need their support, especially the Manjappada to come here and support us. Hopefully, the fans will come in numbers and will cheer for us because it's always great to see them around. "

"We have already played two seasons without the supporters, so it was fantastic to be in a stadium full of fans this season," he concluded.

Kerala Blasters will take on RoundGlass Punjab FC in the first game of the tournament on Saturday, April 8, at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.

Poll : 0 votes