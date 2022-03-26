RoundGlass Punjab FC lose to Real Kashmir FC despite dominating the game

RoundGlass Punjab FC hosted Real Kashmir FC for their I-League clash at the Kalyani Stadium.

The hosts had escaped with a point against NEROCA FC in their previous game. However, no such luck was on offer against Real Kashmir FC, who the game 2-0.

Ashley Westwood stepped down from his role as head coach of Punjab before the match and Ed Engelkes has been appointed to take charge of the situation.

Meanwhile, Real Kashmir FC, who have had struggles of their own in the competition, secured a 2-0 win against Punjab. Prior to their match against Punab, Kashmir had garnered only one win in five attempts.

RoundGlass Punjab FC started the game on the front foot but fell behind to a Mason Robertson goal in the early stages. The Scot headed the ball amidst the on-rushing goalkeeper Ralte, whose poor judgment was punished by Robertson.

The Snow Leopards sat deep as their opponents enjoyed possession. Their defense was caught napping when Joseba Beitia's well-weighted pass found Travis Major. But the Australian's attempt was obstructed by Bilal Khan to help Kashmir maintain the cleansheet.

Real Kashmir FC's goalkeeper Bilal Khan came to the rescue of his side on a few more occasions as RoundGlass Punjab FC managed to carve out opportunities to get back into the game. However, they weren't able to convert their chances successfully.

RoundGlass Punjab FC fail to capitalize on possession against Real Kashmir FC

The second half witnessed both sides making a few changes.

Engelkes introduced Kean Lewis in place of Ashis Jha. David Robertson introduced Niraj Kumar in place of Bilal Husain Khan, Pratesh Chandrakant Shirodkar in place of Kousik Sarkar and Surchandra Chandam Singh in place of Kshetrimayum Malemnganba Meitei.

The changes worked for the Snow Leopards as they doubled their lead in the 50th minute. Tiago Adan's diagonal ball found Surchandra in space, which was followed by some individual brilliance from the midfielder to score the second goal for Kashmir.

RoundGlass Punjab FC made a few more substitutions. Lalchhuanmawia Fanai was introduced in place of Akash Sangwan and Ashangbam Aphaoba Singh was brought in to replace Shankar Sampingiraj.

Real Kashmir FC sat deep and only attempted to catch out Punjab on counter-attacks. They didn't allow Ed Engelkes's side an inch of space in the final third.

The new Punjab coach made a few more changes to the side. Denzil Kharshandi was brought on to replace Sumeet Passi and Rupert Nongrum was introduced in place of Ashangbam Aphaoba Singh.

Rupert made an instant impact after coming on. Kean Lewis' brilliance was followed by a cross from Rupert into the box. However, Kurtis Guthrie failed to make any connection with the ball and allowed the opportunity to go begging.

Joseba Beitia attempted to take one shot from outside the box but saw the ball over the crossbar. The match ended 2-0 in favor of the Snow Leopards despite RoundGlass Punjab FC dominating the game in terms of possession.

Edited by Diptanil Roy